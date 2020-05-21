 
Despite the holiday, the coast stays quiet
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 21 May, 2020
Latest News:
Despite the holiday, the coast stays quiet...
Uber pulls Jump bikes from Brussels streets...
Belgian Special Olympics launches 1st Virtual Games...
Antwerp University receives €500,000 anonymous donation...
Police attack in Anderlecht: ‘Not an easy commune’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 21 May 2020
    Despite the holiday, the coast stays quiet
    Uber pulls Jump bikes from Brussels streets
    Belgian Special Olympics launches 1st Virtual Games
    Antwerp University receives €500,000 anonymous donation
    Police attack in Anderlecht: ‘Not an easy commune’
    Diesel pollution: Flemish government gives up the fight
    Belgium in Brief: An Ascension Weekend Primer
    Long lockdown weekend activities sheet
    Police catch three youths spitting on car door handles to infect officers
    Coronavirus: 48 new deaths, 141 people discharged from hospital
    Compulsory masks in four Brussels communes come under attack
    Kicked & Beaten: Violence towards police highlighted on social media
    After weeks of darkness, horeca sector climbs tentatively toward the light
    Coronavirus: creches reduce fees in certain cases
    Coronavirus: Record number of registrations for online courses
    Ascension Day: What’s open in Belgium?
    Catholics take legal action to overturn ban on open services
    Greece opens up to tourism in mid June
    Confirmed: People can visit their second home again
    Italy to reopen all airports
    View more

    Despite the holiday, the coast stays quiet

    Thursday, 21 May 2020
    © Belga

    The Belgian coast did not experience any major crowds during Ascension Day, despite the relaxation of containment rules, several police zones said Thursday.

    “We no longer control non-essential movements, we are concentrating on preventive measures,” they explained.

    The fine weather at the start of the Ascension long weekend has prompted some people to go to the sea for a day despite the ban. But it’s still very calm at the moment. In Blankenberge, a handful of Walloon day-trippers have been turned away, but there is no sign of an influx.

    It is also quiet in the other seaside resorts further west, explains the press officer. “We continue to patrol and control but the emphasis is on prevention. As we can no longer control non-essential movements, we are focusing on respecting social distancing. There are six teams on the ground, including three corona special teams who will ensure this,” adds Ine Deburchgraeve.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job