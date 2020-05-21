Despite the holiday, the coast stays quiet...

The Belgian coast did not experience any major crowds during Ascension Day, despite the relaxation of containment rules, several police zones said Thursday.

“We no longer control non-essential movements, we are concentrating on preventive measures,” they explained.

The fine weather at the start of the Ascension long weekend has prompted some people to go to the sea for a day despite the ban. But it’s still very calm at the moment. In Blankenberge, a handful of Walloon day-trippers have been turned away, but there is no sign of an influx.

It is also quiet in the other seaside resorts further west, explains the press officer. “We continue to patrol and control but the emphasis is on prevention. As we can no longer control non-essential movements, we are focusing on respecting social distancing. There are six teams on the ground, including three corona special teams who will ensure this,” adds Ine Deburchgraeve.

The Brussels Times