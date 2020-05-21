Firefighters warn: Never put hand gel in your car in the sun

Several fire service zones in Belgium have warned of the dangers of improper use of disinfectant hand gels, specifically the fact that leaving it in the sun, especially in a hot car, can cause a fire.

“You have to be careful with it,” Kristof Geens, spokesman for the Antwerp fire brigade zone told local media. “If you leave that hand gel in the full sun, it’s asking for trouble. And certainly in your car: it gets very hot when the sun is shining”. In these hot conditions, the alcohol in the gel may evaporate, causing a fire.

“If you want to leave the hand gel in your car, put it in the shade. Or in the glove box, that seems ideal to me.” The fire brigade gave the same warning for bottles of water last summer. It’s better not to leave them in the sun in your car either.

The fire brigade also points out that it is important to always let the hand alcohol dry properly after use. “Especially in case of contact with fire or static electricity it can ignite”, it explained.

