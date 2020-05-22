 
Hospital visits allowed again from 2 June
Friday, 22 May, 2020
    Hospital visits allowed again from 2 June

    Friday, 22 May 2020
    © Belga

    Hospitalised patients will be allowed to begin receiving visitors again from early June, according to reports of a letter sent by health authorities to hospitals.

    The letter sent by the federal public health services (FPS Santé) and seen by VTM, notifies hospitals that they can reinstate visits to patients from 2 June.

    According to the outlet, it will be up to each hospital to decide when and how to reopen for visitors in order to ensure that visits take place under safe conditions.

    Hospitals would reportedly be allowed to set conditions such as a maximum number of visitors per patient.

    Visits to hospitals have been banned in Belgium since at least 12 March, the date on which the first measures aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus pandemic were imposed, and days before the imposition of the wider lockdown.

    The restrictions meant that, throughout the height of the pandemic, hospitals were not able to allow friends and family to visit patients, even if they were at risk of passing away.

    According to the coronavirus public information website, visits to psychiatric hospitals and rehabilitation centres have been allowed again since 11 May.

    The SPF Santé’s press services did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

    The Brussels Times

