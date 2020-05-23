Belgium’s Security Council will meet on 3 June...

Belgium’s next National Security Council will take place on 3 June, a few days before the theoretical start of the country’s “Phase 3” of the exit plan out of lockdown from 8 June.

On Wednesday 3 June, representatives of Belgium’s federal government and federated entities, and experts will discuss the third phase, and “specify the phases that will follow,” according to Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès.

“The focus will be on the cultural sector, sports and the hotel and catering industry,” the statement on Wilmès’ website said. “It will also look at when and to what extent it will be possible to allow more social contacts, to allow religious ceremonies to take place again and to allow events of different sizes to take place this summer,” she added.

Several major issues, such as the possible reopening of cafés and restaurants, and travelling abroad, also remain on the table.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times