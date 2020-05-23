 
Belgium’s Security Council will meet on 3 June
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 23 May, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s Security Council will meet on 3 June...
Summer camps for children and young people can...
Photo of princess brings surge in orders for...
Open VLD elects a new party president...
UK should be open to the idea of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 23 May 2020
    Belgium’s Security Council will meet on 3 June
    Summer camps for children and young people can go ahead
    Photo of princess brings surge in orders for clothing company
    Open VLD elects a new party president
    UK should be open to the idea of ‘air bridges,’ says Home Secretary
    Belgium reacts to US withdrawal from military observation treaty
    Eight EU countries back natural gas in energy transition
    Coronavirus: antibody tests now accessible in Belgium
    European Central Bank rules out rapid economic recovery
    16,000 doctors favour young pupils’ return to the classroom
    Let healthy companies help out businesses in difficulty – economist
    51% more deaths than normal during Belgium’s lockdown
    Belgians develop world’s first light-twisting laser
    Some good news to take you into the weekend
    Belgium could allow travel in Europe again from mid-June
    Belgium in Brief: Grass Grows Green on Grand Place
    Serbia reopens borders after confinement measures
    Drought fears spread as tap water dries up in Flemish Brabant
    Brussels’ air quality improved significantly during lockdown
    Ryanair closes Austria’s LaudaMotion, over 300 jobs lost
    View more

    Belgium’s Security Council will meet on 3 June

    Saturday, 23 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s next National Security Council will take place on 3 June, a few days before the theoretical start of the country’s “Phase 3” of the exit plan out of lockdown from 8 June.

    On Wednesday 3 June, representatives of Belgium’s federal government and federated entities, and experts will discuss the third phase, and “specify the phases that will follow,” according to Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès.

    “The focus will be on the cultural sector, sports and the hotel and catering industry,” the statement on Wilmès’ website said. “It will also look at when and to what extent it will be possible to allow more social contacts, to allow religious ceremonies to take place again and to allow events of different sizes to take place this summer,” she added.

    Several major issues, such as the possible reopening of cafés and restaurants, and travelling abroad, also remain on the table.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job