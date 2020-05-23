 
Coronavirus: 299 new infections, ICU cases falling by 5% a day
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 23 May, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: 299 new infections, ICU cases falling by...
Belgium’s Security Council will meet on 3 June...
Summer camps for children and young people can...
Photo of princess brings surge in orders for...
Open VLD elects a new party president...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 23 May 2020
    Coronavirus: 299 new infections, ICU cases falling by 5% a day
    Belgium’s Security Council will meet on 3 June
    Summer camps for children and young people can go ahead
    Photo of princess brings surge in orders for clothing company
    Open VLD elects a new party president
    UK should be open to the idea of ‘air bridges,’ says Home Secretary
    Belgium reacts to US withdrawal from military observation treaty
    Eight EU countries back natural gas in energy transition
    Coronavirus: antibody tests now accessible in Belgium
    European Central Bank rules out rapid economic recovery
    16,000 doctors favour young pupils’ return to the classroom
    Let healthy companies help out businesses in difficulty – economist
    51% more deaths than normal during Belgium’s lockdown
    Belgians develop world’s first light-twisting laser
    Some good news to take you into the weekend
    Belgium could allow travel in Europe again from mid-June
    Belgium in Brief: Grass Grows Green on Grand Place
    Serbia reopens borders after confinement measures
    Drought fears spread as tap water dries up in Flemish Brabant
    Brussels’ air quality improved significantly during lockdown
    View more

    Coronavirus: 299 new infections, ICU cases falling by 5% a day

    Saturday, 23 May 2020
    © Belga

    299 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium in the last 24 hours, confirmed the federal public health ministry on Saturday.

    This brings the total number of cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic to 56,810. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    213 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 66 live in Wallonia, and 20 live in Brussels. Of all the confirmed cases so far, 56% came from Flanders, 32% from Wallonia and 10% from Brussels, while no residence details could be determined for 2% of cases.

    Of all confirmed cases of Covid-19, Antwerp province has the highest number at 7,759, while the lowest number was in Luxembourg province with 1,371.

    34 new patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, and 32 were discharged.

    The total number of people in hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment is 1,388.

    Of the patients in hospital, 259 are in the intensive care unit (ICU), nine fewer than yesterday. As the government health institute Sciensano pointed out, the numbers of ICU cases have been falling by roughly 5% a day for several days now.

    25 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of people who died because of the coronavirus to 9,237 – 50% from Flanders, 35% from Wallonia and 15% from Brussels.

    Of the new fatalities, 15 (60%) took place in hospital and 10 (40%) in care homes. Of the total number of deaths, 48% took place in hospital, 51% in a care home and only 0.7% elsewhere, including the patient’s own home.

    When it comes to testing, the number of positive tests for Belgium is 4% of all tests carried out. Tests on people with symptoms are positive in one in four cases, but only 3% of tests on asymptomatic subjects turn out to be positive. The percentages for the three regions do not differ greatly from the national figure.

    On the international level, Europe still has the most confirmed cases of infection, with a total of 1,755,432 since the first case emerged in January. That is just ahead of North America on 1,752,290. Europe also has had the most fatalities, with 166,180, compared to 108,472 in North America in second place.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job