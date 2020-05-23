 
Muslims to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr differently on Sunday
Saturday, 23 May, 2020
    Muslims to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr differently on Sunday

    Saturday, 23 May 2020
    © Belga

    The end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan will be celebrated on Sunday, the Council of Theologians, linked to the Executive of Muslims in Belgium (EMB), decided at a meeting on Friday.

    Making the announcement, the EMB said it “addresses its best wishes of peace, health, happiness and prosperity to citizens of the Muslim faith and all other convictions.”

    However, this year’s celebration of Eid Ul Fitr will be different, due to social distancing measures imposed to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). The festival will be celebrated only at home and in restricted circles, since gatherings are still banned despite the recent increase to four in the maximum number of persons allowed to gather in public.

    Ramadan began on Friday 24 April in Belgium, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

    As in previous years, Muslims were asked to abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and sex from dawn to dusk for the duration of the month, considered a time to rise above oneself and exercise self-control.

    The Brussels Times

