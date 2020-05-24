 
Coronavirus: 282 new infections, new deaths rise to 43 in one day
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 24 May, 2020
Latest News:
Cafes could reopen ‘before 8 June’ says minister...
Coronavirus: Premier League reports two positive cases...
Greece resumes travel from the mainland to islands...
Director of Wuhan lab denies responsibility for coronavirus...
Residents evacuated after explosive handed in to local...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 24 May 2020
    Cafes could reopen ‘before 8 June’ says minister
    Coronavirus: Premier League reports two positive cases
    Greece resumes travel from the mainland to islands
    Director of Wuhan lab denies responsibility for coronavirus pandemic
    Residents evacuated after explosive handed in to local police
    Attack on Jewish Museum commemorated six years on
    Italy reopens ancient Greek site before Roman rival Pompei
    Coronavirus: 282 new infections, new deaths rise to 43 in one day
    Belgium could allow travel in Europe again from mid-June
    Spain opens borders to tourists from July
    Water pressure restored in Overijse, but tap-water ban remains
    Clouds and mild temperatures return to Belgium
    Coffee habits in Belgium swing towards capsules
    Belgium’s Prime Minister welcomed at two hospitals after dropping contested measures
    Coronavirus: antibody tests now accessible in Belgium
    Investors make a bid to save Le Pain Quotidien
    Photo of Belgian crown princess brings surge in orders for clothing company
    IS fighters should be charged with war crimes, say European agencies
    Vlaams Belang still most popular party in Flanders
    EU’s ‘Frugal Four’ present their own recovery plan to overcome the crisis
    View more

    Coronavirus: 282 new infections, new deaths rise to 43 in one day

    Sunday, 24 May 2020
    © Belga

    299 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium in the last 24 hours, confirmed the federal public health ministry on Saturday.

    This brings the total number of cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic to 57,092. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    193 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 66 live in Wallonia, and 24 live in Brussels. Of all the confirmed cases so far, 56% came from Flanders, 32% from Wallonia and 10% from Brussels, while no residence details could be determined for 2% of cases.

    Of all confirmed cases of Covid-19, Antwerp province has the highest number at 7,839, while the lowest number was in Luxembourg province with 1,373.

    48 new patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, 14 more than yesterday, and 117 patients were discharged.

    The total number of people in hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment is 1,324.

    Of the patients in hospital, 256 are in the intensive care unit (ICU), three fewer than yesterday.

    43 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of people who died because of the coronavirus to 9,28050% from Flanders, 35% from Wallonia and 15% from Brussels.

    Of the new fatalities, 22 (51%) took place in hospital and 18 (42%) in care homes. Unusually, the last 24 hours also saw three deaths of patients at home.

    Of the total number of deaths, 48% took place in hospital, 51% in a care home and only 0.7% elsewhere, including the patient’s own home.

    When it comes to testing, the number of positive tests for Belgium is 4% of all tests carried out. Tests on people with symptoms are positive in one in four cases, but only 3% of tests on asymptomatic subjects turn out to be positive. The percentages for the three regions do not differ greatly from the national figure.

    On the international level, North America has taken over from Europe in the last 24 hours for the highest number of confirmed cases of infection, with a total of 1,781,901 since the first case emerged in January. Europe is in second place with 1,775,104. Europe however still has had the most fatalities, with 167,783, compared to 110,390 in North America. South America in third place is far behind on 29,375.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job