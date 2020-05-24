 
Coronavirus: Non-food businesses report losses of up to 70%
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 24 May, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Non-food businesses report losses of up to...
Cafes could reopen ‘before 8 June’ says minister...
Coronavirus: Premier League reports two positive cases...
Greece resumes travel from the mainland to islands...
Director of Wuhan lab denies responsibility for coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 24 May 2020
    Coronavirus: Non-food businesses report losses of up to 70%
    Cafes could reopen ‘before 8 June’ says minister
    Coronavirus: Premier League reports two positive cases
    Greece resumes travel from the mainland to islands
    Director of Wuhan lab denies responsibility for coronavirus pandemic
    Residents evacuated after explosive handed in to local police
    Attack on Jewish Museum commemorated six years on
    Italy reopens ancient Greek site before Roman rival Pompei
    Coronavirus: 282 new infections, new deaths rise to 43 in one day
    Belgium could allow travel in Europe again from mid-June
    Spain opens borders to tourists from July
    Water pressure restored in Overijse, but tap-water ban remains
    Clouds and mild temperatures return to Belgium
    Coffee habits in Belgium swing towards capsules
    Belgium’s Prime Minister welcomed at two hospitals after dropping contested measures
    Coronavirus: antibody tests now accessible in Belgium
    Investors make a bid to save Le Pain Quotidien
    Photo of Belgian crown princess brings surge in orders for clothing company
    IS fighters should be charged with war crimes, say European agencies
    Vlaams Belang still most popular party in Flanders
    View more

    Coronavirus: Non-food businesses report losses of up to 70%

    Sunday, 24 May 2020
    People walk past a retail chain's store front in Antwerp's high street. © Belga

    While businesses in the non-food sector have reopened their doors, their turnover is still way below normal, according to a survey published on Saturday in Le Soir.

    “In the first two weeks of reopening, the number of people visiting stores has been 40% lower than usual,” Comeos CEO Dominique Michel said.

    The average reduction is about 30% to 40%, but stores located in shopping malls have been particularly hard hit, with some of them reporting that their turnover had plummeted by up to 70%. Comeos attributes this to customers’ fear of being in enclosed and crowded spaces.

    The situation is worse in Wallonia than in Flanders, while Brussels is somewhere in between, the federation notes. This, it says, is likely due to the economic disparity between consumers in the three regions.

    Related Posts

     

    Small independent businesses in Brussels and Wallonia polled by the Union des Classes Moyennes (UCM) in the first week of the reopening also reported fewer customers. Only 17% said they had had a normal first week of May, 8% reported receiving more than in previous years, while 75% said they had had very few clients.

    Some 84% of respondents expect business to be poor in June. Like the big chain stores, independent small and medium-sized businesses have seen their turnover shrink by 40% since reopening, according to the Syndicat neutre pour indépendants (SNI).

    The fashion industry, which had already had a structural problem before the novel Coronavirus crisis, is the sector that has been hardest hit, says Pierre-Alexandre Billiet, CEO of Gondola, a media group that covers the retail industry.

    Bankruptcies are therefore to be expected, according to Comeos.

    On the other hand, some Do-It-Yourself stores are raking in more money than in 2019 and, generally, businesses that have anything to do with domestic life, such as home decorating, household goods, and electrical appliances, are among the least affected.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job