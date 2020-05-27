 
Royal Academies: monopoly held by Sciensano has led to incoherences
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 May, 2020
Latest News:
Royal Academies: monopoly held by Sciensano has led...
Essex truck deaths: 13 suspects arrested in Belgium...
Belgian defence minister expects decision on F-16 deployment...
Antwerp police school works with FBI to fight...
Belgium in Brief: Communication is Key...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 27 May 2020
    Royal Academies: monopoly held by Sciensano has led to incoherences
    Essex truck deaths: 13 suspects arrested in Belgium
    Belgian defence minister expects decision on F-16 deployment
    Antwerp police school works with FBI to fight online child abuse
    Belgium in Brief: Communication is Key
    Don’t use antimalarial to treat coronavirus, Belgian officials say
    EU Commission building evacuated after suspicious package found
    Police carrying out border checks caught drinking on the job
    Coronavirus: 36 new hospital admissions, 145 discharged in Belgium
    Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre partially reopens on Thursday
    Flemish MP warns of misuse of data by Bol.com
    Fire in Brussels’ Sonian Forest sparked by ‘careless passerby’
    Coronavirus: self-employed adapt business models
    University scraps software for online exams after teething troubles
    Coronavirus: companies can’t force testing of asymptomatic employees
    Playgrounds reopen for children under 13
    Brussels Airlines: Rescue plan clashes with EU rules
    Colosseum in Rome will reopen from Monday
    Discount ban: Carrefour cuts prices as market share grows
    Brussels students will take exams in Ancienne Belgique
    View more

    Royal Academies: monopoly held by Sciensano has led to incoherences

    Wednesday, 27 May 2020
    Spokespersons for Sciensano dominate the news about the virus. © Belga

    Since the first appearance of the novel coronavirus and the Covid-19 pandemic, the news in Belgium has been largely filtered through the scientific institute for public health, known as Sciensano.

    Now two other august bodies, the Royal Academy of Medicine (ARMB) and the Royal Academy of Sciences, Letters and Fine Arts (ARB) have issued a statement accusing Sciensano of exercising a “monopoly” over public policy, and of making “arbitrary and opaque decisions” on policy.

    The arrival of the crisis, the academies say, led to a reaction of urgency and improvisation, despite the new virus and its effects having been known in Wuhan in China for two months previously.

    Despite the forewarning, however, the disease arrived in Belgium to find the country lacking any prepared and suitable plan for tackling it. And, the two academies go on, there is now still not “a solid plan which would allow Belgium to face a second wave of contamination or even the appearance of a pandemic of another type”.

    So far, we have had to think in the short term,” writes Professor Jean-Michel Foidart, permanent secretary of the ARMB. “Today, we must also work on the medium and long term. Some decisions taken in recent weeks have been taken despite international scientific recommendations. Our two Academies are politically independent, which is a guarantee of transparency and consistency for the population.”

    Belgium was not well-prepared to deal with this pandemic, Prof Foidart goes on, “It is essential that this does not happen again. We are in a race against the clock, Belgium cannot afford to neglect the skills of the Academicians.”

    Now that the daily numbers are dwindling, and the country has entered the test-trace-isolate phase of the pandemic, the academies are demanding “that a series of decisions that put our country in danger and on the sidelines of what the international health authorities advocate, be clarified and reviewed.”

    Those include the policy of testing.

    The policy applied to rapid serological tests is incoherent: despite an order for one million rapid tests, the use and reimbursement of these remain prohibited on our territory. There is also an urgent need to reassess the criteria for the ordering and reimbursement of other forms of serology. Finally, the epidemiological studies essential to monitor the rate of penetration of the virus are unreliable as things stand, because they are the result of local initiatives and are therefore not coordinated.”

    Ultimately, the statement says, the confusion and incoherences of the decisions made on the basis of Sciensano advice have led to a loss of confidence and a sort of defiance on the part of the public.

    At these crucial moments to the control of the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, it is vital to re-establish confidence and credibility between the decision-making bodies and civil society,” the statement concludes.

    At the time of publication, Sciensano had not yet responded to the criticism of the academies.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times