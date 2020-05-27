Coronavirus: Belgium receives €5,5 billion from EU recovery fund
Wednesday, 27 May 2020
Credit: Belga
Belgium could call on €5,5 billion in subsidies from the ‘Next Generation EU’ post-coronavirus recovery fund, according to a European Commission working document.
The coronavirus recovery fund of €750 billion would be distributed among member states in the form of grants (€500 billion) and/or loans (€250 billion) to countries, regions and sectors most affected by the health and economic crises.
“I want us to take a new bold step together.
In our Union, we know that the boldest measures truly are the safest for our future.”