 
Coronavirus: 195 new infections, hospital admissions jump to 40 in Belgium
Sunday, 31 May, 2020
    Coronavirus: 195 new infections, hospital admissions jump to 40 in Belgium

    Sunday, 31 May 2020
    © Belga

    195 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, confirmed the Federal Public Health Service during a press conference on Friday.

    This brings the total number of cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic to 58,381. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    129 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 46 live in Wallonia, and 20 live in Brussels.

    866,497 coronavirus tests have been taken in Belgium since the beginning of the outbreak.

    40 new patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, and 118 were discharged. The total number of people in hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment is 821.
    Of the patients in hospital,     168 are in the intensive care unit, five fewer than yesterday.

    83 ICU patients are on a respirator, two fewer than 24 hours before.

    14 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of people who died because of the coronavirus to 9,467.

    Of the new deaths, eight took place in hospital and six in care homes. All care homes cases were confirmed by test. Of all of the deaths so far, 48% took place in hospital, and 51% in care homes.

    The government’s coronavirus crisis centre now gives the daily figures with a press conference only on Fridays. Today’s figures were released without comment.

    At Friday’s press conference, meanwhile, Professor Steven Van Gucht confirmed that the main indicators – absenteeism at work, GP consultations for flu-like symptoms, the antibodies found in blood of previously infected patients, hospital admissions, intensive care beds occupied and deaths – were all moving in a positive direction.

    This shows that the lockdown measures have worked very well,” Van Gucht said.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times