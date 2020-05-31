Internet fraud complaints went up by 30% last year

Belgium’s Economic Inspection Unit received 29% more complains of Internet fraud in 2019 than the year before, according to Economic Affairs Minister Nathalie Muylle.

Responding to a query from a parliamentarian, Ms. Muylle said her ministry’s contact point had received 9,142 such complaints last year, as against 7,082 in 2018, with individuals accounting for the lion’s share of the increase.

The most common complaints had to do with fraudulent practices, unwelcome publicity, undelivered goods or services, data protection violations and unwanted deliveries.

Almost all complaints are forwarded to the Economic Inspection Unit.

Complaints of counterfeiting by online stores went up by 3.3%, according to the minister. By late March, 13 charges had been made, more than half the number for the whole of last year.

Since 2015, no fewer than 8,858 bogus online stores have been closed by the Economic Inspection Unit and the Customs Department.

The Brussels Times