 
Coronavirus: 98 new infections, 26 hospital admissions in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 02 June, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: 98 new infections, 26 hospital admissions in...
22% of workers consider quitting over employer’s coronavirus...
Temperatures soar on Tuesday, before storms reign...
Tax-free minimum wage proposed for recovery plan...
Belgium claws back €87 million from tax evaders...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 02 June 2020
    Coronavirus: 98 new infections, 26 hospital admissions in Belgium
    22% of workers consider quitting over employer’s coronavirus management
    Temperatures soar on Tuesday, before storms reign
    Tax-free minimum wage proposed for recovery plan
    Belgium claws back €87 million from tax evaders
    French stores will start sales 2 weeks before Belgium
    Belgian kindergartens reopen amid union concerns
    Nearly 40% of Belgians will stop commuting after the lockdown
    Lufthansa accepts Commission’s requirements for rescue plan
    Walloon tourism sector needs €6.5 million in aid, Minister says
    ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest in Brussels continues despite ban
    Petition launched to keep tag on Belgian train honouring George Floyd
    Next Generation EU: Ambitious recovery plan with some question marks
    Most Flemish nursery schools will reopen from Tuesday
    Coronavirus: all Belgian airports still blacklisted by EU agency
    Coronavirus: Belgians exercise more than before lockdown
    Belgian royals and PM attend Atomium reopening
    Brussels fights bicycle theft with QR codes
    13-year-old Belgian boy released after 42 days of abduction
    Whit Monday: what’s open in Brussels?
    View more

    Coronavirus: 98 new infections, 26 hospital admissions in Belgium

    Tuesday, 02 June 2020
    Credit: Belga/Kenzo Tribouillard

    98 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium in the last 24 hours, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Tuesday.

    This brings the total number of cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 58,615. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    54 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 28 live in Wallonia, and 16 live in Brussels.

    26 new patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, and 14 people have been discharged, bringing the total number of people in hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment to 819.

    Of the patients in hospital, 166 are in the intensive care unit, which is a slight increase of 2 patients.

    Related News:

     

    19 new deaths have been reported, of which 13 occurred in hospitals, and were all confirmed cases. 6 of the deaths were reported by residential care centres, of which 83% were confirmed cases.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,505, of which 48% occurred in hospitals, 51% in residential care centres, 0.3% at home, and 0.5% somewhere else.

    The hospital deaths are all confirmed Covid-19 cases. Of the deaths in residential care centres, 26% are confirmed cases, and 74% are suspected ones.

    “New infections are still being detected in our country, but the trends are declining,” the FPS said. “So, persevere and follow the general measures, take good care of yourself and others.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times