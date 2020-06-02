De Lijn buses will cross the Dutch border again

The Flemish bus company De Lijn will resume bus rides to the Netherlands again, now that more border traffic is allowed again since this weekend, said Flemish Minister for Mobility Lydia Peeters.

By the end of this week eleven bus lines crossing the Dutch border will be resumed. “The Flemish transport company has virtually resumed its normal operations,” Peeters said in a press release.

“Now that certain border traffic is allowed again according to the Ministerial Decree, I am satisfied that the cross-border rides of De Lijn will also be resumed,” she said, adding that, as on all public transport, wearing a face mask will remain mandatory for everyone aged 12 and older.

From the Limburg province, four bus lines to the Dutch city of Maastricht, just over the border, are running again.

In the Antwerp province, all buses on the three lines that cross the border will run again by Wednesday afternoon at the latest, Peeters said.

In the East Flanders province, the bus lines between Sint-Niklaas and the Dutch town of Hulst will also resume, as will the bus line between Bruges and the Dutch town of Breskens in the West Flanders province, by the end of the week.

At the request of drivers, buses stopped serving stops across the border during the lockdown, following the advice of Foreign Affairs against journeys abroad.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times