 
Antwerp abandons all cash payments for parking
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 04 June, 2020
Latest News:
Antwerp abandons all cash payments for parking...
Sanitary company Van Marcke develops contact-tracing app...
Belgium’s 6 ‘Golden Rules’ of deconfinement...
Every resident will receive face mask by next...
€402 million proposed for recruiting and training healthcare...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 04 June 2020
    Antwerp abandons all cash payments for parking
    Sanitary company Van Marcke develops contact-tracing app
    Belgium’s 6 ‘Golden Rules’ of deconfinement
    Every resident will receive face mask by next week, PM says
    €402 million proposed for recruiting and training healthcare staff
    Regionalise healthcare, says Flemish umbrella organisation
    Lockdown: Wedding planners ‘angry’ at ‘unclear’ new rules
    Phase 3 of deconfinement announced – reactions
    Swedish state epidemiologist unrepentant about choice of strategy
    ‘I can’t breathe’: Leopold II statue defaced in Ghent
    Dutch, French, English: how does the National Security Council communicate?
    Demonstrations and gatherings still prohibited, Prime Minister Wilmès says
    Phase 3: People can see 10 others per week
    WHO warns about disruption in health service during the crisis
    Cities should ‘act fast’ to make lockdown biking boom permanent
    Exit plan: phase 3 starts as planned from 8 June
    Coronavirus: ‘illegal’ to make client registers mandatory in bars and restaurants
    No fines as hundreds flout lockdown rules for ‘mini festival’ in Brussels park
    60,000 Belgian employees took corona parental leave in May
    No conclusion on EU recovery budget expected in June
    View more

    Antwerp abandons all cash payments for parking

    Thursday, 04 June 2020
    © VRT

    The city of Antwerp has abolished the use of all forms of cash in paying for a parking place or paying off a parking fine.

    From now on, paying for a parking space can only be done by SMS, or via an app. The machine will no longer print out a ticket to be placed behind your windscreen.

    Similarly, if you are issued a parking fine, it will no longer be found under the windscreen wiper, but instead will arrive later at home in the mail.

    The new regime makes the work of parking attendants easier, the city says. Instead of writing out a ticket for offenders, the attendants simply scan the car’s number plate to find out if the fee has been paid for the parking space.

    If so, there is no problem. If not, a fine will be sent automatically. The new system does away with the problem of loss or theft of a parking ticket placed under the windscreen. And the time saved means parking attendants can cover more ground.

    The intention is for there to be less time between noting the offence and the arrival of the fine at your home,” said city councillor Koen Kennis.

    However I’m not going to say how long it will take just yet,” he said. “The system first has to find its feet. In the beginning, the parking attendants will still put a flyer behind your windscreen wiper to explain the system. This system also does away with the possibility of being fined twice for the same parking violation.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times