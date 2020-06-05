Travel outside of Europe remains at least a month away

Anyone looking to travel outside of Europe will have to wait until at least 1 July, according to the latest update from Interior Minister Pieter De Crem.

Speaking following a meeting of the European Council De Crem told VTM News that the next milestone will be the opening of borders across the Schengen area from 15 June.

“Border controls will be lifted on 15 June,” said Minister De Crem after the meeting. “The majority of the Schengen countries have supported this, including all our neighbouring countries. Only Spain will open its borders on 1 July.”

For some countries, such as Greece, further negotiations are required before they are willing to open borders with countries they view as high risk. “But I am assuming that we will also find an agreement with those countries by 15 June,” said De Crem.

As for travel outside of Europe, no conclusion has been reached yet according to De Crem. “No decision has yet been made, but it may become clear by the end of June,” explained the minister.

