 
€25.5 million more for coronavirus measures in Flemish schools
Friday, 05 June, 2020
    €25.5 million more for coronavirus measures in Flemish schools

    Friday, 05 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Flemish government decided on Friday to free an extra €25.5 million for protective equipment and extra cleaning services in schools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

    “Re-opening schools costs money, because a lot of investment has to be made to ensure safety. We want to avoid that schools have to face these extra expenses themselves,” said Flemish Minister of Education Ben Weyts.

    The Flemish had already poured €5 million into schools for costs related to ICT (information and communication technology), and another €10 million to cover cancellations of school excursions.

    Schools will be allocated money based on how many class years they start up again, according to the VRT, and a higher sum is reportedly being foreseen for schools in special education. “That way, we’re also clearly showing appreciation for the many efforts that were delivered,” Weyts said. 

