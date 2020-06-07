 
Belgian activists project George Floyd in symbolic places prior to Brussels demonstration
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 07 June, 2020
Latest News:
Free Rail Pass for all: SNCB was not...
Theo Francken wants “historic agreement” between nationalists and...
Superkern agrees measures to support the economy...
U.S. offers to help Russia following Arctic oil...
Coronavirus in Belgium: hospital admissions down to 21,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 07 June 2020
    Free Rail Pass for all: SNCB was not consulted
    Theo Francken wants “historic agreement” between nationalists and social democrats
    Superkern agrees measures to support the economy
    U.S. offers to help Russia following Arctic oil spill
    Coronavirus in Belgium: hospital admissions down to 21, 101 discharged in a day
    Belgian activists project George Floyd in symbolic places prior to Brussels demonstration
    Flanders expects €6,5 billion budget deficit this year
    Belgian businesses (mostly) welcome measures to boost the post-lockdown economy
    Coronavirus: About 7% of Belgians have antibodies in their blood
    Coronavirus: Mobile teams prepare to tackle super-spreaders
    Average age of people hospitalised for the coronavirus is 71 years
    Turkey’s women give men a taste of the sexist remarks they endure daily
    Kosovo’s new government lifts barriers to imports from Serbia
    Over one million people use new corona-tracing app in France
    China slams Facebook’s State media measures
    Belgium extends financial relief for SMEs and the self-employed
    Brussels prosecution demands one year prison for police officer who beat up refugee
    George Floyd’s blood is on Europe’s hands, too
    Coronavirus: 26 hospital admissions, deaths down to 15 in a day in Belgium
    Coronavirus: construction firms fear more bankruptcies lie ahead
    View more

    Belgian activists project George Floyd in symbolic places prior to Brussels demonstration

    Sunday, 07 June 2020
    A police van provides the background for a Black Lives Matter projection. © vRT

    A static demonstration is due to take place in Brussels later today in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and in protest at police violence against people of colour.

    Yesterday saw protests, mostly peaceful, take place across the United States and as far afield as Australia. Closer to home, demonstrations were also held in Antwerp and Liege.

    A similar protest planned to be held in Brussels today was at first ordered not to take place by the city authorities on the grounds that it would certainly breach social distancing rules. However the city later relented and said it would “tolerate” a static demonstration.

    That will now take place on the Place Poelaert in front of the Justice Palace, starting at 15.00.

    Meanwhile, overnight, activists from the Make Noise For Climate movement projected the image of George Floyd – the black man killed by police in Minneapolis, whose death triggered the latest wave of protests – on to what they described as symbolic targets (photo). Those included the Justice Palace itself, a police van and a statue of King Leopold II, now generally considered responsible for the deaths of thousands of victims of colonialism in the Congo, as well as the maiming and torture of many more.

    Leopold II is himself now the subject of a campaign to have statues of him removed from public places in and around Brussels, which has seen many busts and statues defaced.

    Meanwhile yesterday in Antwerp, a protest demonstration was held in the Groenplaats in support of the battle against institutional racism and police violence. According to police, 500-700 people took part.

    The crowd was addressed by Mohamed Barrie, the driving force behind Black History Month Belgium. “Let it be clear that Black Lives Matter is not a hype,” he said. “This must become an everyday struggle.”

    At the same time in Liege, a crowd of about 700 gathered on the esplanade of the main railway station. Like those in Antwerp and Brussels, this demonstration was officially forbidden, but unofficially tolerated.

    Whether you live in Liège, Kuala Lumpur or Tokyo, sympathy has no borders,” one protester told the RTBF. “Today it is normal to show our solidarity with the family of the victim.”

    And he pointed out that racism is not a problem for the US alone.

    Of course I have already felt racism coming from the police but not only from them. At school, from teachers or classmates. In general, it is not political racism, but it is due to ignorance.”

    The demonstrations in Belgium come after a week in which prosecutors pled in court for a one-year prison sentence for a policeman who beat up a Sudanese refugee and smashed his mobile phone for no apparent reason. The officer admitted the offence and offered no explanation other than that he has “seen red” for a moment.

    The defence argued the man had been in the special interventions unit for eight years and had been involved in “only” five incidents. The court will announce its sentence later this month.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times