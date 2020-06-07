 
Swimming allowed from Monday, except in pools
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 07 June, 2020
Latest News:
Swimming allowed from Monday, except in pools...
10,000 people join Black Lives Matter demonstration in...
Protests against racism spread to Spain and Italy...
Maddie McCann case: British police have received 400...
Coronavirus in Belgium: hospital admissions down to 21,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 07 June 2020
    Swimming allowed from Monday, except in pools
    10,000 people join Black Lives Matter demonstration in Brussels against police brutality and racism
    Protests against racism spread to Spain and Italy
    Maddie McCann case: British police have received 400 tips on new suspect
    Coronavirus in Belgium: hospital admissions down to 21, 101 discharged in a day
    Belgium’s Health Minister announces one-billion-euro injection for hospitals
    Belgian businesses (mostly) welcome measures to boost the post-lockdown economy
    Free Rail Pass for all: SNCB was not consulted
    Theo Francken wants ‘historic agreement’ between nationalists and social democrats
    Oil exporters to extend production cuts through July
    Superkern agrees measures to support the economy
    U.S. offers to help Russia following major Arctic oil spill
    Belgian activists project George Floyd in symbolic places prior to Brussels demonstration
    Flanders expects €6,5 billion budget deficit this year
    Coronavirus: About 7% of Belgians have antibodies in their blood
    Coronavirus: Mobile teams prepare to tackle super-spreaders
    Average age of people hospitalised for the coronavirus is 71 years
    Turkey’s women give men a taste of the sexist remarks they endure daily
    Kosovo lifts barriers to imports from Serbia in step towards dialogue
    Over one million people use new corona-tracing app in France
    View more

    Swimming allowed from Monday, except in pools

    Sunday, 07 June 2020
    © Belga

    Lakes and ponds will again be open to the public from Monday, according to the National Crisis Centre, which lists, on its website, measures to be implemented from 8 June.

    Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès had indicated at the National Security Council on Wednesday that swimming pools could only open on 1 July.

    This was confirmed by the Crisis Centre, which announced on its website that “indoor and outdoor swimming pools remain closed until 30 June 2020.”

    It said “bathing is allowed in other places as long as the existing rules and signs are respected.” This covers the sea and other possibilities for bathing in the open air, according to Centre Spokesman Yves Stevens.

    Recreational areas will thus be able to grant access to the public if they so wish.

    However, everyone will be required to conform to the existing rules, which state that bathing in the sea, lakes and pools is only allowed if lifeguards are present. Changing rooms and showers must remain closed.

    The Brussels Times