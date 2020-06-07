Swimming allowed from Monday, except in pools...

Lakes and ponds will again be open to the public from Monday, according to the National Crisis Centre, which lists, on its website, measures to be implemented from 8 June.

Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès had indicated at the National Security Council on Wednesday that swimming pools could only open on 1 July.

This was confirmed by the Crisis Centre, which announced on its website that “indoor and outdoor swimming pools remain closed until 30 June 2020.”

It said “bathing is allowed in other places as long as the existing rules and signs are respected.” This covers the sea and other possibilities for bathing in the open air, according to Centre Spokesman Yves Stevens.

Recreational areas will thus be able to grant access to the public if they so wish.

However, everyone will be required to conform to the existing rules, which state that bathing in the sea, lakes and pools is only allowed if lifeguards are present. Changing rooms and showers must remain closed.

