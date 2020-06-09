 
Coronavirus: 89 new infections, 16 hospital admissions in Belgium
Tuesday, 09 June, 2020
Coronavirus: 89 new infections, 16 hospital admissions in Belgium
Antwerp plans to be 83% ‘pro-pedestrian’ by 2024...
Black Lives Matter: British PM understands protesters, condemns...
IBM scraps facial recognition products over racial bias...
Instagram & TikTok museum opens in the centre...
    Coronavirus: 89 new infections, 16 hospital admissions in Belgium

    Tuesday, 09 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    89 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium in the last 24 hours, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Tuesday.

    This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 59,437. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    44 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 34 live in Wallonia, and 11 live in Brussels.

    16 new patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, and 9 people have been discharged, bringing the total number of people in hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment to 573.

    Of the patients in hospital, 115 are in the intensive care unit, which is one fewer than the day before.

    Since March 15, a total of 16,324 patients have been declared recovered and discharged from hospital.

    13 new deaths have been reported, which all occurred in hospitals. The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,619, of which 48% occurred in hospitals, 50% in residential care centres, 0.5% in other residential centres, and 0.6% at home or somewhere else.

    95% of deaths that occurred in the hospital are confirmed Covid-19 cases. Of the deaths in residential care centres, 26% are confirmed cases, and 74% are suspected ones.

    “New infections are still being detected in our country, but the trends are declining,” the FPS said. “So, persevere and follow the general measures, take good care of yourself and others.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times