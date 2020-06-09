Ryanair scraps rescheduling fees for Summer bookings...

Ryanair announced on Tuesday that it was abolishing flight change fees for bookings in July and August, so that travellers can book their summer holidays “with peace of mind if their travel plans change”.

In concrete terms, the low-cost airline is offering its customers the following option: from 10 June onwards, travellers making a booking for travel in July and August will be able to move their flights free of change-of-flight fees for travel until 31 December 2020.

“This flight date change will only apply to the route for which customers have already made a reservation and travel must be completed before the end of 2020,” said Ryanair, which plans to operate more than 1,000 daily flights from 1 July.

The Brussels Times