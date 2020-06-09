 
Burned Leopold II statue moves to Antwerp museum
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 09 June, 2020
Latest News:
Burned Leopold II statue moves to Antwerp museum...
Swissport officially declared bankrupt, unions react...
Ryanair scraps rescheduling fees for Summer bookings...
Eurozone GDP drops less than expected...
Belgium in Brief: Trouble On The Tarmac...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 09 June 2020
    Burned Leopold II statue moves to Antwerp museum
    Swissport officially declared bankrupt, unions react
    Ryanair scraps rescheduling fees for Summer bookings
    Eurozone GDP drops less than expected
    Belgium in Brief: Trouble On The Tarmac
    Belgium will create rules for post-lockdown protests
    Black Lives Matter: motivations for protest were never questioned, says Wilmès
    Coronavirus: how the lockdown impacted pollution and ozone levels
    Police investigate allegations of brutality against Brussels teen
    Brussels coronavirus centre for homeless closes its doors
    Coronavirus: 89 new infections, 16 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Antwerp plans to be 83% ‘pro-pedestrian’ by 2024
    Black Lives Matter: British PM understands protesters, condemns lawbreakers
    IBM scraps facial recognition products over racial bias concerns
    Instagram & TikTok museum opens in the centre of Brussels
    Telephone help leaves citizens with incomplete tax returns
    Brussels Mayor says city will help shops looted after BLM protest
    Coronavirus: sex workers propose back-to-work protocols 
    Thermal cameras will combat human trafficking at Belgian coast
    Swissport Belgium’s bankruptcy threatens Brussels workers
    View more

    Burned Leopold II statue moves to Antwerp museum

    Tuesday, 09 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A statue of former Belgian King Leopold II in Antwerp that was set on fire last week has been removed to be restored and put in a museum in the city.

    On Tuesday morning, the statue was removed from its place on the market place in the Ekeren district of Antwerp to be transferred to the depot of the Middelheim Museum in Antwerp, after it had been set on fire last week.

    “The statue has been vandalised and will be removed and temporarily housed in the sculpture collection of the Middelheim Museum, where it will be restored,” Johan Vermant, spokesperson for Antwerp mayor Bart De Wever, told The Brussels Times, adding that it is impossible to predict when the restoration will be complete, as the damage is extensive.


    In 2018, the statue had been outfitted with a sign in an attempt to provide historical context about Leopold II’s colonial rule.

    “Since the square where the statue stood will be redesigned in 2023, and there will be no room for it afterwards, it will probably remain part of the museum’s collection,” Vermant added.

    In another incident, a Leopold II bust in Ghent was splashed in red paint and marked “I can’t breathe,” the final words of George Floyd, an unarmed black man whose death at the hands of US police has sparked nationwide uprisings over police brutality and systemic racism.

    Related News:

     

    The removal of the statue comes amid a wave of support for the removal of all monuments built to honour the former king, who brutalised Congolese people during the years he exploited the territory for his personal gain.

    Lack of reliable sources have made it difficult to form an accurate estimation of the number of Congolese deaths Leopold II’s colonial regime is responsible for, but modern estimates range from 1 million to 15 million. In recent years, a consensus of around 10 million deaths has been reached among historians.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times