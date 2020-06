The municipalities on the Belgian coast will use a network of smart cameras to monitor the influx on the dikes and in city centres, De Tijd reported on Wednesday.

West Flanders tourist office Westtoer and the Bruges-based company Citymesh have concluded a contract for the installation of 250 smart cameras along the entire coastline, which is about 65 kilometres long.

The cameras will be equipped with software to count the number of people present in different areas and to draw up a map showing the number of visitors.

That way, municipalities will be able to better anticipate and manage the flow of people in the context of the fight against coronavirus.

