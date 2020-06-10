 
Spain slaps Prince Joachim with €10,000 fine over lockdown party
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020
Latest News:
Lockdown: 95% of summer weddings in Belgium cancelled...
‘Assassin’: another Leopold II statue vandalised...
Trips in Belgium: SNCB doubles down on safety...
Multinational bus company Eurolines may go bankrupt...
Spain slaps Prince Joachim with €10,000 fine over...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 10 June 2020
    Lockdown: 95% of summer weddings in Belgium cancelled
    ‘Assassin’: another Leopold II statue vandalised
    Trips in Belgium: SNCB doubles down on safety measures
    Multinational bus company Eurolines may go bankrupt
    Spain slaps Prince Joachim with €10,000 fine over lockdown party
    Belgium to investigate airlines for misleading consumers
    All 1,500 Swissport Belgium employees will lose their job
    Footage and claims of police violence emerge after BLM protest
    Saint-Josse forbids sex work until 1 July
    European Central Bank may consider setting up ‘bad bank’
    Organisations launch campaign against ethnic profiling by police
    Confirmed: Germany will lift border controls from 15 June
    EU could reopen external borders from 1 July
    National Bank predicts 16% negative growth in second quarter
    Global economy expected to shrink by at least 6%
    Belgium in Brief: Leopold II Falls
    University of Mons takes down Leopold II statue
    Exit strategists consider local level containment measures
    EU auditors: Intensive farming a main cause of biodiversity loss in Europe
    Ghent archaeologists help uncover buried Roman city
    View more

    Spain slaps Prince Joachim with €10,000 fine over lockdown party

    Wednesday, 10 June 2020
    © Belga

    Spain has hit Belgium’s Prince Joachim with a €10,400 fine for attending a lockdown party in the country after which he tested positive for Covid-19.

    Joachim was handed the maximum fine for a “serious violation of civil protection [laws],” which, if paid within 15 days, will be reduced by 50%, El País reports.

    Related News:

    The 28-year-old prince landed in hot water after it was revealed that he had flown to Madrid and attended a party in the southern city of Córdoba.

    Spanish authorities said Joachim failed to observe the mandatory 14-day quarantine after arriving in Spain, violating the country’s strict lockdown rules.

    Joachim, King Philippe’s nephew and 10th in line to the Belgian throne, issued a public apology after news broke that he had tested positive for the virus which was killed more than 27,000 in Spain.

    Following news of his test results, local officials expressed indignation over the events, with one official saying that such actions “put at risk everything that we have achieved during the state of alarm.”

    While authorities initially said that Joachim had attended one lockdown party with 26 others, an investigation launched after the facts suggest that the prince actually attended two separate events.

    The first event was a meal shared with 12 guests and the second was a gathering of 15 people, which, according to El País, would mean that both events were allowed amid Córdoba’s lockdown relaxations.

    The fine issued concerns the prince’s flouting of the mandatory quarantine period, as Spanish authorities continue investigating the events he attended.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times