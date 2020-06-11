Austria lifts travel restrictions for 31 European countries...

Austria will lift travel restrictions for 31 countries in Europe as of Tuesday 16 June, according to Austrian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg.

Mandatory quarantine and testing for the coronavirus will no longer be necessary for people wanting to enter Austria from most European countries, including Italy, Croatia and Greece, the most popular summer destinations for Austrian tourists.

However, Austria still advises its citizens against travelling to the Italian region of Lombardy, which was most affected by the virus.

Additionally, restrictions will also remain in place for Great Britain, Sweden, Spain and Portugal. People wanting to enter Austria from one of those need to present a negative Covid-19 test, and stay at home quarantine for 14 days.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and will take steps to ease the situation as soon as the numbers allow,” said Schallenberg, adding that this is a “big step towards new travel normality.”

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times