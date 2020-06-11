 
Number of new infections ‘not unexpected’, virologist says
Thursday, 11 June, 2020
    Number of new infections 'not unexpected', virologist says

    Thursday, 11 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The stagnating number of new coronavirus infections in the last two weeks should be no cause for concern, said virologist Steven Van Gucht.

    In the last 24 hours, there have been 142 new infections, compared to 132 the day before, 89 on Tuesday, 122 on Monday and 154 on Sunday. The figures are on average as high this week as last week at around 120 per day.

    “There is no reason to worry,” Van Gucht said. “It’s not unexpected. We’ve expanded our contacts and it would also be strange if deconfinement had no impact.”

    The infections in the last two weeks are significantly lower than the previous weeks, Van Gucht pointed out. In addition, other indicators, such as the total number of admissions and intensive care patients, are clearly decreasing.

    “This may mean that the tracking system is starting to work well and that we are detecting fewer serious cases (that do not go through hospitals),” he said.

    The Brussels Times