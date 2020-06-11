 
Lockdown: temporary unemployment halved in May
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 11 June, 2020
Latest News:
Lockdown: temporary unemployment halved in May...
Hot air balloons allowed to carry passengers again...
Elon Musk responds to Belgian’s Tesla swerving to...
Free face mask distribution by pharmacies starts Monday...
90% of flights can resume from Monday, says...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 11 June 2020
    Lockdown: temporary unemployment halved in May
    Hot air balloons allowed to carry passengers again
    Elon Musk responds to Belgian’s Tesla swerving to avoid wild boar
    Free face mask distribution by pharmacies starts Monday
    90% of flights can resume from Monday, says Brussels Airport
    Number of new infections ‘not unexpected’, virologist says
    Police officer involved in George Floyd death posts bail
    Two thirds of Brussels inhabitants want fewer cars
    ‘Covid hero’: 103-year-old Belgian walks marathon to fund coronavirus research
    Over 80% of cycling accidents not caused by cars
    Flemish minister under fire for Brussels-Antwerp plane ride
    Over 800 lockdown violations to be judged in Brussels this summer
    Member states show European solidarity despite shortages
    Austria lifts travel restrictions for 31 European countries
    STIB installs over 2,000 solar panels
    OECD: A second wave of Covid-19 would cost Belgium €35 billion
    Belgium in Brief: Plans For The Summer
    KU Leuven will take down Leopold II bust
    Russia counts over 500,000 coronavirus infections
    EU auditors: Money laundering a global threat
    View more

    Lockdown: temporary unemployment halved in May

    Thursday, 11 June 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    The resumption of employment has started off well in all Belgium’s regions and provinces, according to salary data for one million people from HR service provider SD Worx on Thursday.

    The biggest increase occurred in the regions and organisations that were most affected, according to SD Worx. “The activity is showing sustained growth in SMEs with less than 20 employees: from 55% to 64% of working days. Workers are also making the return to the workplace: from 49% to 60%, although they are still a fifth below the normal level of working days,” the company said.

    Among the 10 sectors with the largest increase in activity last month are service voucher companies, large retail companies, independent retail trade, department stores, garages, clothing companies, electricians and sheltered workshops.

    “The month of May marks the first real positive turnaround in employment, with an increase in the percentage of working days from 60% to 67%,” said Valérie t’Serstevens, senior legal consultant at SD Worx.

    “This development is mainly due to a sharp fall (43%) in temporary unemployment: from 22% in April to 13% in May,” she added. There is still 12% to be caught up, in order to return to the “normal level” of temporary unemployment for this period of the year.

    The share of working days is increasing most in SMEs, mainly in those with less than 20 workers.

    “Although SMEs with up to 20 workers were still in the lead in February with 87% of working days, they fell to 55% in April. With 64% of working days in May, they are making the greatest come-back movement but are still lagging behind large organisations and are 20% below last year’s level,” SD Worx pointed out.

    In geographical terms, the recovery is visible in all regions and provinces, but the number of working days is highest in Brussels and lowest in Wallonia. However, the increase in Wallonia is up 16% in May, Flanders by 11% and Brussels by 9%.

    The Brussels Times