 
Belgian party leader calls on king to speak out on colonial past
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 12 June, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium stops holding weekly coronavirus press conferences...
Probe launched after Brussels cop seen kneeling on...
Belgium in Brief: Police in Focus...
Good news to take you into the weekend...
Belgian party leader calls on king to speak...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 12 June 2020
    Belgium stops holding weekly coronavirus press conferences
    Probe launched after Brussels cop seen kneeling on teen’s neck
    Belgium in Brief: Police in Focus
    Good news to take you into the weekend
    Belgian party leader calls on king to speak out on colonial past
    Coronavirus: 108 new infections, 32 hospital admissions in Belgium
    EU agency: “The pandemic is not over”
    Fake taxi driver facing 10 years in jail after nine rape accusations
    ‘Shock’ at Brussels cop seen kneeling on teenager’s neck after BLM protest
    Short-term sickness absenteeism halved due to teleworking
    Belfius and Proximus sign up for digital partnership
    EU steps up its response to disinformation around the pandemic
    Nearly 1,700 investigations into temporary unemployment fraud
    Elon Musk responds to Belgian’s Tesla swerving to avoid wild boar
    Belgium’s Prince Laurent: ‘Leopold II never went to Congo’
    Face masks: Parliament demands audit of Luxembourg contract
    Lockdown: temporary unemployment halved in May
    Hot air balloons allowed to carry passengers again
    Belgian pharmacies start free face mask distribution
    90% of flights can resume from Monday, says Brussels Airport
    View more

    Belgian party leader calls on king to speak out on colonial past

    Friday, 12 June 2020
    Joachim Coens. © Belga

    King Philippe ought to take it upon himself to apologise on behalf of Belgium for the atrocities committed in the name of his ancestor Leopold II in what was then the Belgian Congo, according to Joachim Coens, president of CD&V.

    The ongoing debate about Belgium’s position in relation to its colonial past has been sparked by recent events, including demonstrations across the country last weekend against institutional racism, particular in the police, as well as a movement to have statues of Leopold II removed from public places.

    According to Coens, who presides the Flemish Christian democrat party CD&V, part of the caretaker government, “It has to be recognised that this is a problem on some levels. And I think the king is the most appropriate person.”

    But while the statement should come from the king, Coens said, it also needs to be backed by the government, of which his party is a member.

    Ultimately, it is the politicians who bear responsibility for the statements of the king,” he told the VRT’s programme De Afspraak.

    The anniversary of the independence of Congo, on June 30, would be a good time, he said.

    The question of Belgium’s colonial past, never far from the surface, has come to light again in recent days on the back of the anti-racist Black Lives Matter demonstrations last weekend.

    Spurred on by that current of opinion, moves have been undertaken to demand the removal of statues of Leopold II from public places, as well as other memorials to the country’s colonial past.

    Among the moves made in the last few days, the universities of Mons and Leuven have bowed to internal pressure to remove busts of Leopold from their premises. And both the Flemish and the French Community education ministers have said colonialism and its effects will now form an obligatory part of the curriculum for older students in secondary schools.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times