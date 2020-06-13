 
Belgium’s liberal parties will not govern without each other
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 13 June, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s liberal parties will not govern without each...
Tourist boats return to Bruges canals...
European business is embroiled in a Colombian guerrilla...
99 new infections, 23 hospital admissions in Belgium...
France will open to non-Schengen visitors from 1...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 13 June 2020
    Belgium’s liberal parties will not govern without each other
    Tourist boats return to Bruges canals
    European business is embroiled in a Colombian guerrilla war
    99 new infections, 23 hospital admissions in Belgium
    France will open to non-Schengen visitors from 1 July
    Parliament chair calls for truth and reconciliation commission on Belgium’s colonial history
    Hundreds of Belgians volunteer for corona vaccine tests
    Air France to fly to 150 destinations this summer
    Lufthansa to offer coronavirus tests to passengers
    Coronavirus: over 7.5 million confirmed cases worldwide
    United Kingdom will start customs controls on 1 January 2021
    Belgium ‘deeply concerned’ over US sanctions on International Criminal Court
    Flanders will organise discrimination ‘field tests’ 
    Coronavirus: 108 new infections, 32 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Leopold II bust pulled from pedestal in Brussels
    Ixelles’ Saint-Boniface square will become permanently pedestrian
    Brussels Airlines deal stumbles over penalty system
    Belgium in Brief: Police in Focus
    Belgium stops holding weekly coronavirus press conferences
    Probe launched after Brussels cop seen kneeling on teen’s neck
    View more

    Belgium’s liberal parties will not govern without each other

    Saturday, 13 June 2020
    MR President Georges-Louis Bouchez

    The liberal parties MR and Open VLD will not join a coalition government without each other, their leaders said in a joint interview published on Saturday in La Libre Belgique and Het Nieuwsblad.

    “It’s impossible because we are on the same page,” Open Vld President Egbert Lachaert said, noting that the ties between the two parties “are stronger than ever”.

    “We defend the same values and are now one and indivisible,” MR President Georges-Louis Bouchez added.

    Related Articles

     

    Their remarks came amid talk of a possible alliance between the MR, the right-wing N-VA, Belgium’s two Socialist Parties (PS and sp.a), and the Flemish Christian-Democrat party (CD&V).

    “A deal has to be found with the entire liberal family,” Bouchez said. “We respect the socialist family and do not ask for it to be split in two. We are asking for the same respect.”

    Both leaders also came out in favour of joint participation in federal discussions rather than individual meetings.

    The two parties are scheduled to draw up a joint election programme on the future of Belgium, which will be presented to both the Dutch-speaking and French-language communities.

    The Brussels Times