Wallonia rejects nuclear waste disposal suggestion...

Wallonia has rejected the idea of burying nuclear waste in deep boreholes, the Office of Walloon Environment Minister Céline Tellier said on Saturday.

The idea was proposed by the national body in charge of radioactive waste and enriched fissile material, ONDRAF.

“The opinion issued by the Region of Wallonia points to significant shortcomings in the file submitted by ONDRAF and therefore rejects the proposed solution of deep borehole disposal,” the minister’s office said.

Related Articles

ONDRAF had launched a public consultation on the idea of stocking highly radioactive waste from Belgium’s nuclear plants, without pinpointing the proposed sites.

Wallonia gave its opinion to ONDRAF on Friday, asking it to look into alternatives for a reversible and controllable solution. “The position is therefore to abandon the deep-borehole disposal project and opt for so-called ‘subsurface burial’,” the cabinet said.

The Brussels Region also rejected the idea, La Libre reported on Friday.

The Brussels Times