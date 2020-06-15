All close contacts of coronavirus patients will be tested from now, to be able to trace possible asymptomatic contacts.

Belgium’s health institute Sciensano has extended the criteria for people who can get tested, the health institute’s website reports on Monday, to be able to trace possible infections to asymptomatic contacts patients.

These close contacts will receive a text message with a 12-digit code. This code will let the attending doctor know that a test has to be carried out.

Even if the test result is negative, the person will have to remain in isolation until 14 days after the last contact.

If the test result is positive, the person will have to stay in isolation at home until 7 days after the test.

The Brussels Times