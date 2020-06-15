 
All close contacts of coronavirus patients will be tested
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 15 June, 2020
Latest News:
All close contacts of coronavirus patients will be...
Flight resumption: ‘full planes’ at Brussels Airlines...
Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton hits out at...
5G rollout key to Flemish economic recovery...
Arrest in Uccle: Police officers’ technique was ‘entirely...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 15 June 2020
    All close contacts of coronavirus patients will be tested
    Flight resumption: ‘full planes’ at Brussels Airlines
    Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton hits out at Belgian colonialism
    5G rollout key to Flemish economic recovery
    Arrest in Uccle: Police officers’ technique was ‘entirely legal’
    Over half of Europe’s trains have no room for bicycles
    Coronavirus: hundreds of medical staff protest in Brussels and Wallonia
    Belgium wants strong role of hydrogen in EU climate policy
    17-year-old girl arrested for looting after BLM protest
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s interior minister asks mayors to limit right to protest
    Brussels Airport expects over 1 million passengers this summer
    Webshop launched for products by workers with a disability
    First passenger with coronavirus symptoms refused at Brussels Airport
    Thalys returns to Germany as borders reopen
    Belgium in Brief: The Borders Reopen
    First post lockdown flight takes off from Brussels Airport
    Wanted cat Lee is on his way to Peru
    Refunds now possible for cancelled TUI flights
    Coronavirus possibly caused a million deaths in 1890, says Marc Van Ranst
    Paedophile priest found free in Switzerland after conviction in Belgium
    View more

    All close contacts of coronavirus patients will be tested

    Monday, 15 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    All close contacts of coronavirus patients will be tested from now, to be able to trace possible asymptomatic contacts.

    Belgium’s health institute Sciensano has extended the criteria for people who can get tested, the health institute’s website reports on Monday, to be able to trace possible infections to asymptomatic contacts patients.

    These close contacts will receive a text message with a 12-digit code. This code will let the attending doctor know that a test has to be carried out.

    Even if the test result is negative, the person will have to remain in isolation until 14 days after the last contact.

    If the test result is positive, the person will have to stay in isolation at home until 7 days after the test.

    The Brussels Times