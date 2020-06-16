 
SNCB refuses proposed free Rail Pass scheme
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020
Latest News:
SNCB refuses proposed free Rail Pass scheme...
Poppy bread found to cause false positive drug...
Why Belgium destroyed 22 million masks ahead of...
Aviation crisis could slow down future need for...
Coronavirus: nurses sue Belgian government for negligence...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 16 June 2020
    SNCB refuses proposed free Rail Pass scheme
    Poppy bread found to cause false positive drug test
    Why Belgium destroyed 22 million masks ahead of the crisis
    Aviation crisis could slow down future need for oil
    Coronavirus: nurses sue Belgian government for negligence
    Belgium in Brief: Where Can You Go?
    Antwerp invests in air quality measuring project
    Coronavirus: 55 new infections, 4 deaths in Belgium
    Three jailed for pushing black teen onto train tracks
    Belgian comic book hero takes on racial segregation
    Belgian police called out for use of excessive force during lockdown
    Bpost boss suspected of illegal commercial practices
    How the Commission is working to resume EU travel
    Pilot dead after US fighter jet crashes in North Sea
    Cheat-Sheet: Where can we travel to?
    State virologist ‘concerned’ over packed terraces at the weekend
    Etterbeek replaces colonial street names with women’s names
    All close contacts of coronavirus patients will be tested
    Kashmir under double lockdown despite EU protests
    Flight resumption: ‘full planes’ at Brussels Airlines
    View more

    SNCB refuses proposed free Rail Pass scheme

    Tuesday, 16 June 2020
    Credit: SNCB

    Belgian rail operator SNCB has said it refuses to distribute free ten ride tickets to all Belgians in the immediate future, despite announcements earlier in the month. 

    In doing so, the board of directors of the railway company is diametrically opposed to a decision of the so-called ‘Superkern’ – made up of government ministers and representatives of the ten parties supporting the government.

    The decision to provide the free rail pass to all Belgians was instantly hit with criticism form CEO Sophie Dutordoir, who explained that in corona times, the move endangers the safety and health of passengers and staff. In addition, SNCB expects to lose €100 million in revenue as a result, De Tijd reported on Tuesday. 

    The SNCB Board of Directors thus decided on Monday to officially oppose the decision of the Superkern, according to the minutes seen by De Tijd. The railway company instead wants to postpone the implementation of such a decision on a large scale to a more favourable period for health.

    The board of directors instructed Dutordoir to draw up an agenda for further implementation in consultation with Federal Minister of Mobility Francois Bellot (MR).

    SNCB declined a request to comment. 

    The Brussels Times