SNCB refuses proposed free Rail Pass scheme...

Belgian rail operator SNCB has said it refuses to distribute free ten ride tickets to all Belgians in the immediate future, despite announcements earlier in the month.

In doing so, the board of directors of the railway company is diametrically opposed to a decision of the so-called ‘Superkern’ – made up of government ministers and representatives of the ten parties supporting the government.

The decision to provide the free rail pass to all Belgians was instantly hit with criticism form CEO Sophie Dutordoir, who explained that in corona times, the move endangers the safety and health of passengers and staff. In addition, SNCB expects to lose €100 million in revenue as a result, De Tijd reported on Tuesday.

The SNCB Board of Directors thus decided on Monday to officially oppose the decision of the Superkern, according to the minutes seen by De Tijd. The railway company instead wants to postpone the implementation of such a decision on a large scale to a more favourable period for health.

The board of directors instructed Dutordoir to draw up an agenda for further implementation in consultation with Federal Minister of Mobility Francois Bellot (MR).

SNCB declined a request to comment.

The Brussels Times