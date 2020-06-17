 
Slight increase in infections not worrying, says Marc Van Ranst
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020
Latest News:
Slight increase in infections not worrying, says Marc...
Brussels to organise public debate about 5G roll-out...
Brain damage found in 20% of people who...
‘Would not happen to a white MEP’: Brussels...
Air France asks for 8,300 voluntary redundancies...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 17 June 2020
    Slight increase in infections not worrying, says Marc Van Ranst
    Brussels to organise public debate about 5G roll-out
    Brain damage found in 20% of people who died from coronavirus
    ‘Would not happen to a white MEP’: Brussels police accused of racism
    Air France asks for 8,300 voluntary redundancies
    Coronavirus: finance minister urged to delay tax return deadline
    Defaced Churchill statue removed from box for Macron’s visit
    Hundreds of tips pour in on ‘Killers of Brabant’ mystery suspect
    Government agrees rescue plan for Aviapartner
    Racism on social media in Belgium triples since 2015
    Proximus CEO intervenes in diversity debate with tweet supporting Telenet
    Norwegian resumes 76 routes in Europe
    ‘Only option’ to solve Belgium’s government puzzle rejected
    Coronavirus makes plans for free public transport in Brussels uncertain
    Man who tried to strangle daughter with USB cable gets 10 years in prison
    Inflation in eurozone hits a four year low
    Belgium in Brief: Are We Getting Rail Passes?
    Two more Brussels classes close after pupils test positive for coronavirus
    De Block accused of passive attitude towards coronavirus vaccine
    Mobility minister insists on free Rail Passes for those who apply
    View more

    Slight increase in infections not worrying, says Marc Van Ranst

    Wednesday, 17 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The fact that the number of confirmed new coronavirus infections has increased more in the past 24 hours than in the days before is not a cause for concern, according to Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst.

    At the end of the epidemic, it is more important to keep a close eye on the seven-day average, according to Van Ranst. That way, it is possible to look past the fluctuations and the weekend effect, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    On Wednesday, the seven-day average is 98, according to Van Ranst, which is less than 100 for the first time.

    “As long as the seven-day average goes down, I am not worried,” he told De Morgen, adding that there would only be cause for concern if the average were to rise a few days in a row.

    Whether or not the restart of the hospitality industry will have an effect on the number of infections will only become clear at the end of this week, he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times