Slight increase in infections not worrying, says Marc Van Ranst

The fact that the number of confirmed new coronavirus infections has increased more in the past 24 hours than in the days before is not a cause for concern, according to Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst.

At the end of the epidemic, it is more important to keep a close eye on the seven-day average, according to Van Ranst. That way, it is possible to look past the fluctuations and the weekend effect, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

On Wednesday, the seven-day average is 98, according to Van Ranst, which is less than 100 for the first time.

“As long as the seven-day average goes down, I am not worried,” he told De Morgen, adding that there would only be cause for concern if the average were to rise a few days in a row.

Whether or not the restart of the hospitality industry will have an effect on the number of infections will only become clear at the end of this week, he added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times