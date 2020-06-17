Slight increase in infections not worrying, says Marc Van Ranst
Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Credit: Belga
The fact that the number of confirmed new coronavirus infections has increased more in the past 24 hours than in the days before is not a cause for concern, according to Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst.
At the end of the epidemic, it is more important to keep a close eye on the seven-day average, according to Van Ranst. That way, it is possible to look past the fluctuations and the weekend effect, reports Het Nieuwsblad.
On Wednesday, the seven-day average is 98, according to Van Ranst, which is less than 100 for the first time.
“As long as the seven-day average goes down, I am not worried,” he told De Morgen, adding that there would only be cause for concern if the average were to rise a few days in a row.
Whether or not the restart of the hospitality industry will have an effect on the number of infections will only become clear at the end of this week, he added.