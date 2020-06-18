Coronavirus: Belgium’s new figures delayed due to lab mistake

Belgium’s daily update on the new coronavirus figures for the past 24 hours has faced a delay on Thursday due to a mistake made in one of the laboratories.

One lab reported incorrect figures about the latest coronavirus infections to Sciensano, Belgium’s national health institute, on Thursday, causing a delay in the reporting of the new situation.

Since March, Sciensano has published the latest figures about the number of new infections, hospital admissions and deaths for the past 24 hours in Belgium on its info-coronavirus.be website, every day at 11:00 AM.

Because of the mistake made in one of the labs on Thursday, however, it is not clear when the figures will be posted online.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times