Risk guidelines created to help restart events sector

Minister Denis Ducarme, experts and representatives of the events sector are working on the development of an ‘Event Risk Model’ for the sector’s reopening, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès said on Thursday.

Questioned in the House, Wilmès assured that the model, which would map the safety risks of events, would be put online as soon as possible, but it will need the green light from the next National Security Council.

On Thursday, around 100 event workers symbolically laid down some 1,500 music boxes in front of the Palais 5 (near the Atomium) in Brussels to plead for a progressive timetable for the resumption of their activities.

Wilmès was unable to give them a timetable. “Between the small events and the big festivals, there is a whole series of events which have to be given perspective. This morning again, Minister Ducarme received the event organisers’ alliance,” she announced.

But “the final decision will be made on the basis of the opinion of the GEES (the Group of Experts for an Exit Strategy), which must determine whether or not it is necessary to maintain a cap for August or September.”

The Brussels Times