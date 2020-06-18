 
Ryanair relaunches flights from Charleroi Airport
Thursday, 18 June, 2020
    Ryanair relaunches flights from Charleroi Airport

    Thursday, 18 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Lowcost airline Ryanair – as well as Belavia and Pegasus Airlines – will resume their flight operations at Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) again in the coming days.

    Lowcost airline Ryanair will partially resume its operations from Sunday, with 20 routes in nine countries: Spain, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and the United Kingdom.

    Then, the company will re-establish the rest of its network departing from Charleroi Airport from 1 July, depending on possible changes or government restrictions. On Monday, commercial operations at Charleroi airport resumed with a Wizz Air flight.

    From Wednesday, Pegasus Airlines resumed its activities from the airport, and has once again started operating flights to Turkey. The same applies to the Belarusian airline Belavia, which operates two weekly flights to Minsk.

    For all departures, the airport strongly recommends that travellers find out how to get to their destination country, either via the local authorities or via the website of the Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs at http://diplomatie.belgium.be.

    The Brussels Times