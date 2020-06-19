 
Exit strategy: Flemish universities present worst-case scenario
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 19 June, 2020
Latest News:
Exit strategy: Flemish universities present worst-case scenario...
Some good news to take you into the...
Brussels officials struggle to tow a burned-out truck...
Belgium backs rail travel as an alternative to...
Lufthansa could let Brussels Airlines go bankrupt: reports...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 19 June 2020
    Exit strategy: Flemish universities present worst-case scenario
    Some good news to take you into the weekend
    Brussels officials struggle to tow a burned-out truck
    Belgium backs rail travel as an alternative to flying in Europe
    Lufthansa could let Brussels Airlines go bankrupt: reports
    Police will demonstrate today against accusations of racism
    Ryanair relaunches flights from Charleroi Airport
    Coronavirus: ‘mild’ infection still causes health issues after months
    Sustainable investment: European Parliament develops legal framework
    EU vaccines strategy steps up actions by member states
    Belgians not afraid to fly this summer, says Brussels Airlines
    Marc Van Ranst becomes ambassador of 100km Covid Challenge
    Risk guidelines created to help restart events sector
    Antwerp drug lord arrested in Dubai
    Government support announced for fired Swissport employees
    From the hospital to the zoo: Belgian workers protest coronavirus uncertainty
    Lufthansa Group (mostly) guarantees return flights
    The post-pandemic society: What is likely to change for good and what is unlikely to change? 
    Tax authorities must repay €200 million to Finnish company, says appeals court
    Flanders fights fish fraud with DNA tool
    View more

    Exit strategy: Flemish universities present worst-case scenario

    Friday, 19 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    In a worst-case scenario, only one in six students in Flemish universities can be present in lecture halls at the same time next academic year, De Tijd reported.

    The universities have proposed this to the Group of Experts for an Exit Strategy (GEES).

    Flemish universities had already started teaching fully online before the nationwide lockdown began, but as the coronavirus crisis progressed, a growing number of students became opposed to online education.

    Related Articles

     

    Despite this, “we are currently assuming a cautious scenario in which the capacity of our classrooms is reduced by a factor of six,” said Jan Danckaert, Vice Rector of Education at the Free University of Brussels (VUB).

    That would mean that a room for 100 students could see as little as 15 to 20 students at a time.

    Students will be divided into bubbles that will be taught in turns, resulting in only two weeks on campus per semester in this worst-case scenario. When the new coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic is under control, that number can be relaxed and increased to, for example, one-third of full capacity.

    “The bubble that is not allowed to go to the auditorium at that time can then follow the lesson via live streaming,” said KU Leuven rector Luc Sels.

    However, live streaming requires a lot of bandwidth, which not all universities can handle. Students would then have to watch the recordings of the lessons at home afterwards.

    Besides being taught in turns, students will receive what’s known as blended learning – a combination of digital classes, practical seminars and question sessions in which social distancing will not be required but the use of face masks will.

    The Brussels Times