 
Lufthansa could drop Brussels Airlines: workers ‘will not panic’
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 19 June, 2020
Latest News:
EU Commission in talks to reserve corona vaccines...
George Floyd mural inaugurated in Brussels...
EU creates special committee for the fight against...
Belgium in Brief: Watching The Sky – Or...
Corona study: more handshakes, more kissing...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 19 June 2020
    EU Commission in talks to reserve corona vaccines from Johnson & Johnson
    George Floyd mural inaugurated in Brussels
    EU creates special committee for the fight against cancer
    Belgium in Brief: Watching The Sky – Or The Runway
    Corona study: more handshakes, more kissing
    Coronavirus: Belgian car sector could take four years to recover
    Top health officials spar over Belgium’s coronavirus ranking
    Lufthansa could drop Brussels Airlines: workers ‘will not panic’
    Coronavirus: 128 new infections, trends continue to decline
    Belgium gets defensive over Economist’s ‘worst Covid response’ claim
    Exit strategy: Flemish universities present worst-case scenario
    Some good news to take you into the weekend
    Brussels officials struggle to tow a burned-out truck
    Belgium backs rail travel as an alternative to flying in Europe
    Lufthansa could let Brussels Airlines go bankrupt: reports
    Police will demonstrate today against accusations of racism
    Ryanair relaunches flights from Charleroi Airport
    Coronavirus: ‘mild’ infection still causes health issues after months
    Sustainable investment: European Parliament develops legal framework
    EU vaccines strategy steps up actions by member states
    View more

    Lufthansa could drop Brussels Airlines: workers ‘will not panic’

    Friday, 19 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The ACLVB/CGSLB liberal trade union said that it will not start panicking, following news that Lufthansa Group could reportedly let Brussels Airlines file for bankruptcy.

    The trade union is looking ahead to next week’s shareholders’ meeting at Lufthansa, where the German rescue package will be voted on, after newspaper La Libre reported that the German company is no longer excluding the option of dropping Brussels Airlines and letting it file for bankruptcy, citing several inside sources.

    “The unions will not panic,” according to Filip Lemberechts, a representative of the union, adding that Belgium’s flag carrier has been “dead and buried ten times over.”

    “I think they will eventually take responsibility, and not embark on a wild adventure,” he told Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Related News:

     

    The Brussels Airlines employees deserve that the company has a future, according to Lemberechts. “The last few weeks, we have been negotiating every day and they have been constructive,” he said, referring to the social dialogue.

    An agreement could be reached in the coming days, he added.

    As part of its relaunching plan, the airline in May said that it would dismiss some 1,000 out of a total of 4,000 employees.

    The unions, however, say that they are focusing on the negotiations, and not on what is happening at the top. “I do not think we should get distracted by that,” he added.

    Additionally, the Belgian government is also negotiating an aid programme, estimated at roughly €300 million, with Lufthansa for Brussels Airlines.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times