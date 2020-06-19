 
Coronavirus: Belgian car sector could take four years to recover
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 19 June, 2020
Latest News:
EU Commission in talks to reserve corona vaccines...
George Floyd mural inaugurated in Brussels...
EU creates special committee for the fight against...
Belgium in Brief: Watching The Sky – Or...
Corona study: more handshakes, more kissing...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 19 June 2020
    EU Commission in talks to reserve corona vaccines from Johnson & Johnson
    George Floyd mural inaugurated in Brussels
    EU creates special committee for the fight against cancer
    Belgium in Brief: Watching The Sky – Or The Runway
    Corona study: more handshakes, more kissing
    Coronavirus: Belgian car sector could take four years to recover
    Top health officials spar over Belgium’s coronavirus ranking
    Lufthansa could drop Brussels Airlines: workers ‘will not panic’
    Coronavirus: 128 new infections, trends continue to decline
    Belgium gets defensive over Economist’s ‘worst Covid response’ claim
    Exit strategy: Flemish universities present worst-case scenario
    Some good news to take you into the weekend
    Brussels officials struggle to tow a burned-out truck
    Belgium backs rail travel as an alternative to flying in Europe
    Lufthansa could let Brussels Airlines go bankrupt: reports
    Police will demonstrate today against accusations of racism
    Ryanair relaunches flights from Charleroi Airport
    Coronavirus: ‘mild’ infection still causes health issues after months
    Sustainable investment: European Parliament develops legal framework
    EU vaccines strategy steps up actions by member states
    View more

    Coronavirus: Belgian car sector could take four years to recover

    Friday, 19 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The sales of new cars in Belgium could drop by up to 35% this year due to the coronavirus crisis, according to Traxio, the mobility sector’s federation.

    New car sales dropped by 90% in April due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

    “Despite the lockdown being lifted, people still telework. They drive less and, therefore, the sector is feeling it,” said Traxio spokesperson Philippe Rylant.

    “It’s not certain that we’ll be able to compensate for our losses in 2021,” Rylant said. “It will take three to four years before we can return to the pre-crisis situation.”

    Related Articles

     

    There were more new car registrations in May than in April, though 35.7% fewer cars were sold compared to the same time last year.

    Dealerships and importers are currently offering significant price cuts and deals as they are trying to sell the cars they accumulated over the last two months, with Renault offering discounts of up to €8,000 and Ford launching a new loan involving no payment in the first three months.

    Sales of used cars have doubled since 11 May, on the other hand, according to Jeroen Lissens, Communications Director at BMW Belux. The used car market saw a comparatively lower drop of 15%, according to Traxio.

    At an EU level, global car sales dropped by 76.3% in April and by 52.3% in May compared to 2019. The Spanish market was hit the worst, followed by France, Italy and Germany.

    Some car manufacturers have already announced layoffs, with Jaguar Land Rover announcing 1,100 cuts in the UK and Renault reportedly laying off 15,000 people worldwide.

    Germany’s production is expected to drop by 26% this year, which could lead to 100,000 layoffs according to the Centre for Automotive Research (CAR).

    The Brussels Times