 
Coronavirus: Sciensano stops publishing weekend figures
Friday, 19 June, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Sciensano, the Belgian national health institute, will no longer publish coronavirus figures about the weekend, meaning there will be no updates on Sunday and Monday.

    From now on, the figures for Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be published on Tuesday. Friday’s figures, however, will still be published on Saturday.

    “There will be an update on Saturday, with Friday’s figures,” a Sciensano clarified for The Brussels Times. “The reports of Sunday and Monday, however, with the figures for the weekend, will not be published anymore. The next report will then follow on Tuesday,” she added.

    This way, Sciensano wants to offer some peace of mind to employees who have to draw up the reports every weekend. This will also relieve the burden on hospitals that have to keep reports around the clock.

    Translation: “As of this weekend, there will be no epidemiological bulletins on Sunday and Monday. After Saturday’s report, you will get the next update on Tuesday 23/06.”

    “The situation is fairly stable, but if necessary we can increase the frequency again,” professor Steven Van Gucht told De Standaard. The next figure update will be given next Tuesday.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times