 
Coronavirus-Belgium: About 600 health care workers hospitalised since mid-March
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 20 June, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: The world has entered a “dangerous phase,”...
Blood type has a role in Covid severity,...
Continued high death toll in United States as...
Coronavirus-Belgium: About 600 health care workers hospitalised since...
Billy the wolf, hit by a bus near...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 20 June 2020
    Coronavirus: The world has entered a “dangerous phase,” WHO warns
    Blood type has a role in Covid severity, study shows
    Continued high death toll in United States as 705 people die from Coronavirus on Friday
    Coronavirus-Belgium: About 600 health care workers hospitalised since mid-March
    Billy the wolf, hit by a bus near Turnhout, but survives the accident
    Coronavirus: 74 new cases, two new deaths since yesterday
    2020 will be a difficult year for Belgian brewers, and disaster looms
    Telling the truth in a post-truth world
    Weekly testing will cost Belgian football league 650,000 EUR
    European Council on recovery fund ends in disagreement
    Criminal investigation into government masks contract
    New VRT CEO faces savings and stiff competition
    Saint-Josse will allow sex work again, except on Sundays
    Online sexual exploitation of children spikes during lockdown
    Ticket checks resume on Belgian trains for the first time in weeks
    Coronavirus: Sciensano stops publishing weekend figures
    Drive-in cinema coming to Belgium this summer
    Government and SNCB reach agreement on free rail pass
    Sex worker sues Saint-Josse for banning prostitution
    Brussels cop convicted of sharing info with terrorist network
    View more

    Coronavirus-Belgium: About 600 health care workers hospitalised since mid-March

    Saturday, 20 June 2020
    © Belga

    An estimated 600 health care workers have been hospitalised in Belgium due to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) since mid-March, according to Sciensano.

    Among patients aged 18 to 70 years admitted to hospital for the virus, 7% were health care workers, the public health institute told Le Spécialiste medical journal on Friday.

    The institute, which did not give a breakdown per profession, said the estimate was a careful one. Testing application forms include a question on profession, but that section is “very rarely filled in” so the institute does not have more precise data, it explained.

    That field is compulsory on electronic forms, which are more recent than the hard-copy ones, so Sciensano hopes they will yield more information.

    Databases with information on people affected by the virus should also provide more details, but they are not yet available.

    In the meantime, Sciensano is encouraging doctors to fill in this section, although it is aware that shortage of time, lack of information, and the practice of filling in the forms later in the day are factors that militate against this.

    The Brussels Times