Bruges mayor out of danger after stabbing incident...

The mayor of Bruges, Dirk De fauw (CD&V), is reported to be out of danger after being stabbed earlier today in the city.

The incident happened just after noon in the office of his law practice. According to the local prosecutor’s office, he was wounded in the neck.

He was taken to hospital by his driver, and operated on at about 13.00. His wife Ann Staelens, who had been baby-sitting their grandchildren, was informed and came to hospital while he was in theatre.

“Dirk has been operated on and his condition is stable. He is no longer in danger,” she told the press.

The suspect is believed to be a client, who was described as psychologically disturbed. The attack happened during a meeting.

“My husband has been enormously lucky, according to the doctors,” Staelens said. “The weapon did not touch any vital organs. But he will certainly have to stay in hospital overnight.”

The suspect has been arrested and provisionally charged with attempted murder. Police and prosecutors are on the scene to gather evidence. The prosecutor’s office will release more information later.

Prior to the incident this morning, De fauw took a ride in one of the city’s horse-drawn carriages, which are back on the streets after being withdrawn during the lockdown.

Party chairman Joachim Coens posted on Twitter, “Wishing strength and a rapid recovery for Dirk”.

Flemish minister-president Jan Jambon (N-VA) tweeted, “Awful to hear what mayor Dirk De fauw has suffered. I wish him a speedy recovery, and support for his family.”

Justice minister and party colleague Koen Geens: “Terrible news that the mayor of Bruges, Dirk De fauw, has been stabbed. Luckily he’s in good hands at the hospital. Stay strong, Dirk.”

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times

