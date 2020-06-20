 
    No extra charge for bicycles on SNCB trains for the rest of the year

    Saturday, 20 June 2020
    © Belga

    Users of the Belgian railway service, SNCB, will not have to pay an extra fee to take their bicycles on trains for the rest of this year, the SNCB announced on Saturday.

    Travellers will still need to have a “supplement velo” – cycle supplement – ticket, but it will be issued for free.

    In early June, the “superkern” – made up of the parties represented in the federal government and parties that support the government during the health crisis – had offered to give each citizen a series of free train rides.

    That proposal has, however, been reworked and instead of the original 10 rides, people will now receive a nominative pass valid for 12 rides. It was also decided to drop the fee usually charged for bicycles on trains.

    The SNCB confirmed that the measure would take effect on Saturday and remain in effect until 31 December 2020.

    “Travellers will, however, need to have a ‘cycle supplement’ ticket so that the SNCB can analyse two-wheel traffic on the trains,” a spokesman for the railway company said.

    The number of places for two-wheelers is limited, so commuters will first have to contact the SNCB to make sure places are available, as is already the case.

    Reservations are not being authorized for the time being, due to logistical and security reasons, the railway company said.

    The Brussels Times