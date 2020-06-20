 
Symbolic action in support of refugees at Brussels Stock Exchange
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 20 June, 2020
Latest News:
Luxembourg to test its entire population for Covid-19...
Restaurants and small businesses to reopen in New...
Russian Covid-19 death toll passes 8,000-mark...
Sunday marks “Mid-summer” and the longest day of...
Blood type has a role in Covid severity,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 20 June 2020
    Luxembourg to test its entire population for Covid-19
    Restaurants and small businesses to reopen in New York on Monday
    Russian Covid-19 death toll passes 8,000-mark
    Sunday marks “Mid-summer” and the longest day of the year
    Blood type has a role in Covid severity, study shows
    No extra charge for bicycles on SNCB trains for the rest of the year
    Symbolic action in support of refugees at Brussels Stock Exchange
    Telling the truth in a post-truth world
    The world has entered a “dangerous phase,” WHO warns
    Coronavirus: 74 new cases, two new deaths since yesterday
    European Parliament decides to investigate animal transport in the EU
    Coronavirus-Belgium: About 600 health care workers hospitalised since mid-March
    Bruges mayor out of danger after stabbing incident
    Surge in customer complaints against airlines in Belgium
    Continued high death toll in United States as 705 people die from Coronavirus on Friday
    Billy the wolf, hit by a bus near Turnhout, but survives the accident
    2020 will be a difficult year for Belgian brewers, and disaster looms
    Weekly testing will cost Belgian football league 650,000 EUR
    European Council on recovery fund ends in disagreement
    Criminal investigation into government masks contract
    View more

    Symbolic action in support of refugees at Brussels Stock Exchange

    Saturday, 20 June 2020
    © Belga

    Twenty volunteers from Amitié Sans Frontières (Friendship without Borders) conducted a symbolic action in support of refugees at about 12.30 p.m. on Saturday outside the Brussels Stock Exchange.

    Held on the occasion of World Refugee Day, the volunteers drew attention to the fact that the lockdown imposed in Belgium from mid-March to early June has made the process of applying for asylum more difficult for undocumented persons.

    They invited passers-by to take sticks of chalk and help colour a fresco on the ground bearing the words “We are not dangerous, we are in danger”, and drawn by refugee artist Mouhamad Bah.

    Singer guitarist Gueladio Ba, who is also a refugee, gave a little concert, while a poem on the theme of migration was read by writer Serge Noël.

    With its symbolic action, Amitié Sans Frontières sought to draw attention to the chaos to which the lockdown has led in the asylum process.

    “All vulnerable groups have suffered during this period,” Loïc Fraiture, spokesman of the refugee rights network, told Belga news agency.

    “We are calling on Belgium to deconfine the reception and registration of asylum seekers,” Fraiture added.

    “The Immigration Office is still closed to the public. You need to make an appointment online to register and, in the meantime, the families that are arriving remain on the streets for weeks.”

    “The situation in the centres is increasingly difficult because of the closures,” he explained.

    “Refugees are packed there, sometimes as many as a thousand, and it’s hard to respect the hygiene measures.”

    Amitié Sans Frontières also urged Belgium to receive “a fair share of the 5,000 unaccompanied minors blocked in Greece.”

    The Brussels Times