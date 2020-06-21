 
Police break up crowds of hundreds in Ixelles and Anderlecht
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 21 June, 2020
Latest News:
Police break up crowds of hundreds in Ixelles...
Man attempts to run over person in Wallonia...
Africa next epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic?...
Hundreds clash with police in Stuttgart, Germany...
UZ Leuven helps create new wireless mini-pacemaker...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 21 June 2020
    Police break up crowds of hundreds in Ixelles and Anderlecht
    Man attempts to run over person in Wallonia twice
    Africa next epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic?
    Hundreds clash with police in Stuttgart, Germany
    UZ Leuven helps create new wireless mini-pacemaker
    Kurt Cobain guitar sold for record 5 million euros
    Quarantined housing block residents in Germany attack police
    Three people killed in knife attack in the UK
    KBC clients get to know Kate, their new digital assistant
    Belgian government agrees an extra €30 million for police
    Brabant Killers: investigators seize the archives of a victim’s widow
    Sunday marks “Mid-summer” and the longest day of the year
    Luxembourg to test its entire population for Covid-19
    Restaurants and small businesses to reopen in New York on Monday
    Russian Covid-19 death toll passes 8,000-mark
    Blood type has a role in Covid severity, study shows
    No extra charge for bicycles on SNCB trains for the rest of the year
    Symbolic action in support of refugees at Brussels Stock Exchange
    Telling the truth in a post-truth world
    The world has entered a “dangerous phase,” WHO warns
    View more

    Police break up crowds of hundreds in Ixelles and Anderlecht

    Sunday, 21 June 2020
    Hundreds gather on Place Flagey, unmasked and regardless of social distancing. © VRT

    Police intervened on Saturday night to break up a crowd of partying young people gathered in their hundreds on Place Flagey in Ixelles commune.

    The gathering took place after the cafes on the square had closed at 01.00 as required under the deconfinement rules. Despite the lack of bar service, the party continued.

    Last night we noticed that there were a lot of people present on Place Flagey,” said police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere. “We’re talking about several hundred people. We intervened and asked the people to leave the square. That was difficult, because it was clear that they wanted to stay on and sing and dance together,” she said.

    After a matter of hours and a muted response by police, the crowds dispersed.

    Gatherings of that many people are still not allowed,” said Van de Keere. “We don’t want to be the bogeyman, we just want to point out to people that this is not yet possible.”

    The incident was the second time this week that police were called out to a gathering at Flagey. Earlier in the week a smaller post-closing crowd had to be dispersed, only to gather again nearby beside the lakes.

    And Ixelles was not alone in the problem. Also on Saturday evening, this time in Rue Dante in Anderlecht, police were called at 05.00 to handle a crowd of 500 people gathered around an impromptu bonfire and playing loud music.

    Virologist Professor Marc Van Ranst, for many the face of the fight against the coronavirus in Belgium, was severely critical of the crowds.

    This is unwise and undermines support for the corona measures,” he said of the gatherings.

    This is not supposed to be happening at this stage of the epidemic. The virus is not gone away. In the past week, there were an average of 90 new cases per day. And those are the cases we have detected, there will undoubtedly be more. Those numbers are higher than in all of China. In Beijing, these numbers are leading to very tough measures. We want to avoid that here.”

    The suggestion of allowing bars to stay open later that 01.00 would not resolve the issue, he said.

    This is the agreement we reached with the industry,” he said. “You could wait until 02.00 or 03.00, but then there would still be these after parties. It is mainly young people who want to party further. I understand that, but this is not the time.”

    The police could play more of a preventive role, he suggested.

    They could close down that square,” he said. “That might just move the problem elsewhere, but together with the Place de la Bourse, these are two places where young people are known to gather at night. Doing absolutely nothing doesn’t seem to me to be an option.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times