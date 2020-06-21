 
New Red Cross campaign fights prejudice against refugees
Sunday, 21 June, 2020
    © Belga

    On the occasion of World Refugee Day, the Belgian Red Cross on Saturday launched a social media campaign targeting prejudice against refugees.

    The campaign uses four video clips to highlight the things refugees and Belgians have in common. “Whatever our origins, we are, above all, human beings, parents, children, workers, students or victims of COVID-19,” it stressed.

    “Our aspirations, our concerns, our values, our fears and our priorities are often closer than it seems.”

    In one video clip, the humanitarian organisation notes that “here or elsewhere, we share the same concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic” and that “all children have the same wish to be able to celebrate their birthdays with their friends.”

    The French-speaking organisation runs 25 reception centres in Belgium, hosting a total of over 6,000 persons.

    Due to the Coronavirus crisis, staff had to adapt their work to limit transmission of the virus within the centres.

    These efforts finally paid off since “only 1% of symptomatic persons tested in all the centres had COVID-19,” the Red Cross said.

    The Brussels Times