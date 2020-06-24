 
Belgian therapist (72) convicted of abusing patients under hypnosis
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian therapist (72) convicted of abusing patients under...
Belgians lose interest in government’s free face masks...
EU could run out of oil by 2030,...
Phase 4: what opens again from 1 July?...
EU recognizes boycotted elections in Serbia...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 24 June 2020
    Belgian therapist (72) convicted of abusing patients under hypnosis
    Belgians lose interest in government’s free face masks
    EU could run out of oil by 2030, study finds
    Phase 4: what opens again from 1 July?
    EU recognizes boycotted elections in Serbia
    Organisers report no Covid-19 cases after BLM protest
    Belgian summer weddings dealt blow by Phase 4
    Belgian social bubbles increased to 15 people per week
    Phase 4: What changes from 1 July
    Flanders seeks cycling surge with thousands of free bike rides
    Soldiers join up to keep wolf-cub spotters at a distance
    Don’t expect bubble to be drastically expanded, says Brussels MP
    National Security Council will announce latest measures from 2:00 PM
    147 buildings tested for accessibility in Flanders, all fail
    Belgium in Brief: Which Measures Could Change Today?
    Billions of dirty euros in ordinary Belgian bank accounts
    ‘Stop tiptoeing around issue of police bias,’ says MEP ‘intimidated’ by Brussels police
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages 93 infections, 5 deaths per day
    Brussels will expand car-free zone in 2021
    Philosopher Philippe Van Parijs on the meanings of European solidarity
    View more

    Belgian therapist (72) convicted of abusing patients under hypnosis

    Wednesday, 24 June 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    A 72-year-old Belgian hypnotherapist, from the municipality of Kuurne in the West-Flanders province, has been convicted for sexually abusing his patients for the second time.

    The man made at least twelve victims, according to the public prosecutor. They were women went to the therapist for different problems, such as eating disorders or mourning.

    “Patients had to pay for three sessions immediately. Each session, the man went a little further. He asked the victims to undress, or he took off their bra himself. The defendant also massaged their breasts and pubic area,” the prosecutor said.

    “The women were under hypnosis and were unable to stop him,” the prosecutor said, adding that the man abused the relationship of trust with a patient who was already in a difficult situation.

    During a search of his house, the police found two cameras in the practice room. One camera was placed in 2018, the other was a webcam that had been there for a longer time. “The images from the webcam were examined, but all the images of the complaining customers seemed to have disappeared,” the prosecutor said

    The new investigation was started only a few months after his first conviction, reports Het Nieuwsblad. The first time, he was sentenced to a suspended 12 months in prison for the assault of another female patient.

    Several of the assaulted clients asked for compensation through their lawyer. “As the suffering that was inflicted upon them will always stay with them,” the lawyer said.

    The man was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence of two years, and the judge forbade him from practising any profession or function that puts him in contact with vulnerable people, reports a local newspaper.

    Additionally, the man received a fine of €800, and has to pay each of the women a sum ranging from €300 to €675.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times