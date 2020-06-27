 
Saturday, 27 June, 2020
Hospital staff pay video tribute to Belgian public
    Hospital staff pay video tribute to Belgian public

    Saturday, 27 June 2020
    © UZ Leuven

    From the start of the coronavirus epidemic in Belgium, the custom has been to applaud care-givers and front-line workers of all sorts at 20.00 every evening.

    Now, as a gesture of thanks to the public for their support – however sketchy it may at times have been – the staff of the university hospital in Leuven (UZ Leuven) have produced a remarkable video.

    Organised by nurse Bas Aerts (who also plays guitar and accordion as well as singing) and with the vocal support of Flemish star and local girl Selah Sue, the team of healthcare staff have covered Lean on Me, the song written and recorded by the late Bill Withers.

    Lean on me – Medisch Intensieve Zorgen UZ Leuven ft. Selah Sue

    De dienst medisch intensieve geneeskunde verzorgde de afgelopen maanden met veel enthousiasme kritiek zieke COVID-patiënten. Om een intense periode positief af te sluiten en iedereen binnen en buiten het ziekenhuis te bedanken voor de steun en appreciatie, blikten ze samen met muzikante Selah Sue een videoclip in. De video werd volledig opgenomen, gemonteerd en van muziek voorzien door medewerkers van de dienst, onder leiding van verpleegkundige Bas Aerts.

    Posted by UZ Leuven on Friday, June 26, 2020

     

    Withers reportedly wrote the song after moving from his home town in West Virginia to the bright lights of Los Angeles, where he missed the sense of community from back home.

    The inspiration for the clip came from the staff themselves, many of whom feature in the video, together with some scenes of patient care (and care of patients) that are striking in their intensity.

