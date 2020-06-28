 
Coronavirus: 86 new cases recorded in Belgium
Sunday, 28 June, 2020
    © Belga

    On Sunday, 86 new infections with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) were recorded, bringing the total number of people confirmed infected in Belgium to 61,295, according to data published online by Sciensano.

    The average number of infections in the past seven days has dropped by 1%.

    The data only relate to the number of infections identified and confirmed.

    Last week, Belgium’s institute of public health announced that it would no longer publish figures on Sunday and Monday.

    However, the number of positive tests is always updated on Sciensano’s website.

    The Brussels Times