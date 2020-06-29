 
No protection for holidaymakers who break rules abroad, warns minister
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 29 June, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium shortens mandatory quarantine after Covid-19 exposure...
No protection for holidaymakers who break rules abroad,...
Which 14 countries are expected to be allowed...
Flanders promises €35 million for IT equipment for...
Anderlecht bans drinking on certain streets from 1...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 29 June 2020
    Belgium shortens mandatory quarantine after Covid-19 exposure
    No protection for holidaymakers who break rules abroad, warns minister
    Which 14 countries are expected to be allowed to travel to the EU?
    Flanders promises €35 million for IT equipment for schools
    Anderlecht bans drinking on certain streets from 1 July
    Theo Francken says N-VA’s door is ‘open’ to the far-right
    1 in 8 job seekers in Flanders cannot speak Dutch
    Belgium in Brief: Does Phase 4 Ruin Your Summer Holiday?
    1 in 5 Dutch young men thinks lack of clear ‘no’ mitigates rape: survey
    Over 60 fined as police shut down Antwerp lockdown party
    STIB launches contactless payment on public transport
    Airbus confirms thousands of redundancies amid industry slow-down
    Coronavirus: Belgium named 78th safest country in the world
    Gender equality: Belgium neglects commitments to pay transparency
    MEP hit by defamation complaint over accusations of police brutality
    New coronavirus cases in China spark fears of a second wave
    Brussels first tram-bus inaugurated
    EU not on track to reduce air pollution by 2030
    Vital health operations disrupted in Africa due to Covid-19 pandemic, WHO warns
    Coronavirus: 86 new cases recorded in Belgium
    View more

    No protection for holidaymakers who break rules abroad, warns minister

    Monday, 29 June 2020
    Interior minister Pieter De Crem (CD&V). © Belga

    Belgians who travel abroad this summer and break the local coronavirus rules can expect no help from the Belgian government when they get in trouble, federal home affairs minister Pieter De Crem has warned.

    De Crem (VD&V) was speaking on VTM News after police broke up an illegal gathering of about 60 young people on the Antwerp shopping street Meir. That came a week after hundreds of young people had congregated in Ixelles and Anderlecht in Brussels after the bars closed.

    Those incidents led to warnings that reckless disregard for the rules could lead to a flare-up of infections, as well as a tough legal response.

    De Crem pointed out that any breach of the rules in Belgium could lead to a fine of €250, with repeat offenders risking a prison sentence.

    However the courts have warned it could take them a long time to work through the number of cases of contested fines handed out only during the full lockdown in March. If police were to start issuing fines to hundreds of people at one gathering, the courts system would simply stop working altogether.

    We are on our way to the new normal, from July 1, and that road is an asphalted road, where we say very clearly what is possible and what is not,” De Crem said. “But if you get off that paved road, you just drive into the canal.”

    And he warned that foreign authorities might be less lenient towards those who break the rules at holiday destinations. If Belgians find themselves in trouble abroad if could be more serious than a €250 fine. But the Belgian government, in the form of local embassy or consular staff, would not be willing to come to the help of offenders, he warned.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times